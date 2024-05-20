Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Daulton Varsho, Gary Sanchez)
There are a dozen Major League Baseball games on Monday’s slate to attack. Let's get our week started off by cashing in on a couple of bets on players to hit a home run, which is one of the most electric bets in baseball.
Here are two home run props to consider when locking in long ball wagers.
- Daulton Varsho To Hit A Home Run
- Gary Sanchez To Hit A Home Run
Daulton Varsho To Hit A Home Run (+475 DraftKings)
Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde has been excellent in his last two starts, combining to toss 13 shutout innings with nine strikeouts against just nine hits allowed and no walks.
The right-hander has been a different pitcher away from the Windy City, though. Varsho has allowed four home runs over his last three road outings this season. Toronto’s lineup is hitting a collective .238 against Fedde in a limited sample size. Varsho has hit just one home run this month after slugging six of them in April. He’s 2-for-4 lifetime against Fedde with a three-run bomb and there’s a nice payout for the outfielder to rediscover his power surge on Monday.
Gary Sanchez To Hit A Home Run (+425)
The Milwaukee Brewers’ hard-hitting lineup has an MLB-best 19.85 at-bats per home run rate against left-handed pitching this season heading into Monday’s matchup against Miami southpaw Ryan Weathers.
Weathers has allowed a home run in six of his last eight outings and Sanchez is one of the better hitters in the Milwaukee lineup against lefties. Against left-handed pitching this season, Sanchez is hitting .300 (.211 vs. right-handers) with four of his six home runs on the year.
