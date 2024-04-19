Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Gleyber Torres, Nolan Arenado)
Looking at the top picks to go yard on Friday.
There is a loaded 15-game slate to choose from in Major League Baseball on Friday. Here are some home run props to consider for the loaded slate.
- Gleyber Torres To Hit A Home Run
- Nolan Arenado To Hit A Home Run
- Mookie Betts To Hit A Home Run
Gleyber Torres To Hit A Home Run
Is it time for Torres to finally go deep? The Yankees’ infielder is hitting just .208 with a pair of RBI so far this season and no homers. That could change on Friday against Tampa Bay starting pitcher Tyler Alexander.
Torres is 2-for-2 lifetime with a home run against Alexander, who has been taken deep five times in three starts this season. He gave up multiple homers against Toronto and Colorado. Torres has always had better power numbers against southpaws, turning in a .510 slugging percentage in his career with 44 homers against left-handers.
Nolan Arenado To Hit A Home Run
It’s an NL Central clash Friday night between two familiar rivals the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta has typically been solid at keeping the ball in the yard but has allowed a homer in two of his first three starts to the season. This comes after he posted a 1.4 HR/9 last season, his highest rate since 2019.
Many St. Louis sluggers have a long history against Peralta, but no one has had more success than Arenado. Against Peralta, Arenado is 9-for-25 with four home runs and 10 RBI. Arenado only has one homer this season but is setting the ball well. His batting average has jumped 54 points to .299 over his current 7-game hitting streak.
Mookie Betts To Hit A Home Run
Betts has been on a power surge to start the season with a half-dozen homers over the first month on the diamond, which is top-5 in all of baseball. Betts last went deep a week ago and has a chance when the New York Mets come to town against another pitcher he’s hammered throughout his career.
New York starter Sean Manaea was great in his first two starts to the season, twirling 11 innings of four-hit, one-run ball. Then, he was knocked around in a loss to Kansas City on April 13, giving up six earned and his first home run of the season. Members of the LA lineup are hitting a collective .297 against Manaea with Betts responsible for the most damage. In 31 career plate appearances against Manaea, Betts is 10-for-29 with seven extra-base hits, including three home runs.
