Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Gunnar Henderson, Justin Turner)
It’s travel day in Major League Baseball, so there’s a limited slate on tap. There are still eight games to attack and one of the ways to do that is with a player’s home run prop, which is one of the most exciting in baseball.
Here are two home run props to consider for Thursday when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gunnar Henderson To Hit A Home Run (+270)
Batters are barreling up Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger since he made his season debut earlier this month. In three starts, Clevinger has allowed 15 hits over 11 ⅓ innings and has yet to get out of the fifth inning.
Clevinger has allowed a home run in each of his last two starts and will face the homer-happy Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, a team that ranks second in the majors in total home runs (69), including 45 against right-handed pitchers. Henderson has demolished right-handed starters for 13 homers, a .270 average, and a .651 slugging percentage.
Justin Turner To Hit A Home Run (+600)
More of a long shot to round out the home run picks for Thursday as Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Detroit starter Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty has a respectable 3.79 ERA on the year but has struggled to keep the ball in the park, giving up a home run in seven of his nine starts. Turner hasn’t gone deep since belting two homers against the Royals on April 29, but has a nice matchup against Flaherty, a pitcher he has already taken deep once in 15 career at-bats.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.