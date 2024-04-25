Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Juan Soto)
Here are some long ball picks to consider in Major League Baseball on Thursday, April 25.
There is an abbreviated slate in Major League Baseball for Thursday’s travel day, but there are still 10 games to attack. Here are two players to consider for Thursday’s action on the diamond when locking in home run props.
- Juan Soto To Hit A Home Run
- Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run
Juan Soto To Hit A Home Run
Soto’s hot start to his Yankees career has included a recent power surge with three home runs over his last seven games, which has raised his slugging percentage 64 points. Soto’s long hit in New York’s 7-3 victory over Oakland on Wednesday was a long ball and he has a nice shot at duplicating that effort in the series finale against the Athletics Thursday night.
Soto is hitting .323 against left-handed pitching this season with a pair of homers and will face Oakland southpaw Alex Wood. In his career, Soto is 5-for-17 against Wood with a couple of solo shots. Wood has given up a home run in three consecutive starts. Take a shot with Soto to drive one over the Short Porch against a struggling pitcher.
Of note, Giancarlo Stanton has also homered twice off Wood in his career, but it’s been boom-or-bust for the Yankees slugger against him, going 3-for-25 with a half-dozen strikeouts.
Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run
Going back to the well with Schwarber, who has historically been great in his hometown but has struggled in the first three games of this series against the Cincinnati Reds, going a combined 1-for-11.
Schwarber is 2-for-6 lifetime against Cincinnati starting right-hander Nick Martinez with one home run. Schwarber still owns a .485 career slugging percentage with 12 long balls at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
