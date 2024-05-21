Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Jurickson Profar, Jorge Soler)
Every Major League Baseball Team is back on the diamond on Tuesday. One of the most electric bets to make in baseball is cashing a specific player to go yard.
Here are three home run props to consider for Tuesday’s slate when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jurickson Profar To Hit A Home Run (+475 DraftKings)
Cincinnati Reds’ starter Andrew Abbott has pitched well this season with a 3.06 ERA, but has struggled to keep the ball in the yard. The young left-hander is giving up a home run per start and has surrendered six homers in his last four outings.
Abbott has allowed two home runs in three of his last six starts and was tagged for a pair of solo shots in his last outing at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The switch-hitting Profar has three home runs against left-handed pitching in 24 games. He has a .544 slugging percentage against lefties this season compared to .508 against right-handed pitching.
Jorge Soler To Hit A Home Run (+240 DraftKings)
Speaking of left-handed pitchers that have surrendered the long ball at a high rate this season, Pittsburgh Pirates’ starter Martin Perez gave up five homers in his last start in a lopsided loss to Milwaukee May 15.
Perez has given up seven homers over his last three starts heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the visiting San Francisco Giants. Soler, who has five homers so far this season, is hitting .270 against lefties this season and has a nice track record against Perez, going 6-for-21 with two extra-base hits, including a homer.
Josh Lowe To Hit A Home Run (+500 DraftKings)
Can history repeat itself? It’s worth a nice 5-to-1 payout for Lowe to go deep in Tuesday’s matchup.
Lowe has only two home runs this season, but both came at Fenway Park over the last week against the Red Sox. That includes a two-run shot off Boston right-hander Cooper Criswell, who will toe the rubber Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.
After a nice start to the season, Criswell has a 4.15 ERA in May and has been knocked out of the game before five full innings in two of his three starts and has given up at least one homer in each of those outings.
