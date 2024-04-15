Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds)
Here are some top picks to go yard on Monday, April 15.
Every Major League Baseball team is on the diamond on Monday. Here are some home run picks to consider for the loaded slate.
- Bryan Reynolds To Hit A Home Run
- Nolan Arenado To Hit A Home Run
- Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run
Bryan Reynolds To Hit A Home Run
One year after an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, Reynolds is off to a .254/.359/.418 slash line in 16 games with a pair of homers. Reynolds has a nice track record against New York starter Adrian Houser, going 6-for-21 against the hard-throwing right-hander with a pair of extra-base hits, including a homer.
Houser hasn’t allowed a bomb yet this season, but has been knocked around in two outings, giving up 11 hits in 10 innings. Take a long shot with Reynolds at this price.
Nolan Arenado To Hit A Home Run
The Cardinals might be struggling having lost five of their last seven games, but Arenardo’s bat has come alive with at least one hit in 13 of the last 14 games. Arenado faces Oakland right-hander Ross Stripling on Monday, a pitcher he’s crushed during his career. Against Stripling, Arenado is 7-for-15 with three extra-base hits, including a home run.
Stripling has permitted a whopping 26 hits in just 18 innings over three starts this season and one home run. With Arenado’s track record against him, take the All-Star infielder to go long on Monday.
Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run
The payout is not too hefty for Schwarber to go deep on Monday, but his history against Colorado starter Cal Quantrill is too nice to ignore.
Schwarber has been boom-or-bust in 11 career at-bats against Quantrill, going 3-for-11 with five strikeouts. All three of the hits have been home runs, though, and Schwarber has been hitting the ball well with six hits in his last five games. Quantrill is susceptible to the long ball, too, allowing two home runs in two of his three starts this season.
