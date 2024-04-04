Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, Willson Contreras)
Here are some players to target in Major League Baseball Thursday to go yard.
Bettors dig the long ball, too. There’s a limited slate on Thursday with just six games scheduled. Here are some picks for players to go deep.
- Tim Anderson To Hit A Home Run
- Willson Contreras To Hit A Home Run
- Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
Tim Anderson To Hit A Home Run
The biggest longshot leads off the Daily Dinger with the winless Marlins facing a pitcher that loves giving up the long ball. St. Louis starter Lance Lynn opened his 2024 season with four shutout innings against the Dodgers, though he gave up an MLB-high 44 home runs last season.
You’ll never mistake Anderson for a power hitter as the infielder is homerless this season. However, Anderson has three extra-base hits in 17 career at-bats against Lynn, including a home run. Lynn allowed 20 home runs to right-handed batters last season, so Anderson is worth a shot with such a monster payout.
Willson Contreras To Hit A Home Run
Contreras is only hitting .211 through seven games to start his second season in St. Louis, but the veteran catcher has gone deep in two of the last three games, belting a pair of homers against the San Diego Padres.
Contreras faces Miami starter Ryan Weathers, who he has taken deep before, going 3-for-9 with two doubles and a homer. Contreras has a career .508 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching and 39 homers. Weathers, who has knocked around (three runs, seven hits in four innings) in his first start of the season vs. Pittsburgh, allowed 12 home runs in 57 ⅔ innings last season and right-handers have hit .297 against him lifetime.
Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
Note - This is for Game 2 of the Mets-Tigers doubleheader on Thursday, when New York faces Detroit starter Matt Manning.
Detroit’s starter in the opening, Casey Mize, has been able to keep the ball in the yard. Manning, not so much. Last season, Manning had a 1.3 HR/9, by far a career-high and that continued in Spring Training, when he permitted six home runs in just 16 innings of work.
Manning has never faced the Mets, so let’s go with Alonso in this spot, who ranked third in the majors in homers (46) last season. Alonso has left the yard once this season in four games. Take him to lift one out of Citi Field on Thursday afternoon.
