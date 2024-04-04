Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bet Today (How to bet NIT Championship)
If you want to watch and bet on some college basketball action, you don't have to wait until the women's Final Four on Friday or the men's Final Four on Saturday. There's action on Thursday night we can all get in on.
Seton Hall and Indiana State will face-off in the NIT Championship. Both teams were a No. 1 seed in their respective regions and any people believed they were the two best teams in the entire tournament. Fittingly, they'll now face each other in the championship tonight.
So, how should we bet it? Let me try to answer that question for you.
Seton Hall vs. Indiana State odds, spread, and total
Seton Hall vs. Indiana State Best Bet
- Indiana State -2.5 (-115) vs. Seton Hall
Seton Hall vs. Indiana State prediction
Indiana State is proving to everyone that the Sycamores belonged in the NCAA Tournament and they'll put a cherry on top of that claim tonight when they win and cover against Seton Hall. They continue to be the best shooting team in the country, ranking first in effective field goal percentage, well above Seton Hall who comes in at 188th.
The Pirates have a huge turnover problem, coughing up the ball on 18.2% of their possessions, which ranks 291st in college basketball. That's going to cost them against a team like Indiana that already has a big shooting advantage, and now they'll be given extra possessions as well.
Seton Hall's biggest strength is its offensive rebounding, ranking 16th in offensive rebounding rate, but now they face an Indiana State team that ranks sixth in defensive rebounding rate.
This is a terrible stylistic matchup for the Pirates, so give me Indiana State to win and cover in tonight's NIT Championship.
