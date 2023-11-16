Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (This Ain't the Same Old Golden Gophers)
BetSided's Iain MacMillan breaks down his favorite college basketball bets on Thursday, Nov. 16.
Well, there's no denying it any more, my friends. I'm officially on a cold streak in college basketball after going 1-3 with my picks last night. As a result, it may be time for you to fade me until further notice.
The option is to continue to ride with me. We win together, we lose together. That's the option I'd prefer you to go with.
We have a great college basketball slate on tap for Thursday night and while most of us will probably be watching Thursday Night Football, we can also place a few bets on college hoops. As always, I have three bets locked in.
Remember, one of the best ways to battle a cold streak is to have accounts at multiple different sportsbooks to make sure you're getting the best odds possible. If you don't already have an account at Caesars Sportsbook, now is the time to sign up for one. If you use the link below to sign up, you'll get your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000!
Best NCAAB picks today
- Wyoming +120 vs. Saint Louis
- Indiana -9.5 vs. Wright State
- Minnesota +110 vs. Missouri
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming prediction
We have some afternoon college basketball to watch and bet on today and the game I'm looking at is a showdown between Saint Louis and Wyoming.
The Cowboys have been shooting the lights out this season, 19th in effective field goal percentage at 59.4%. Sam Griffin, who transferred to Wyoming from Tulsa, has been hot to start the year and I expect him to lead this squad all season. He's averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists through their first two games.
I love this Wyoming team this year and I'm going to take them as an afternoon upset pick.
Wright State vs. Indiana prediction
Wright State has played decent offensively this season, but its defense has been absolutely atrocious. The Raiders have played Colorado State and Toledo so far this season and they're 350th in defensive efficiency and 351st in opponent effective field goal percentage. If they have those defensive numbers against those two teams, I can't imagine how bad they'll look against Indiana tonight.
The Hoosiers are 23rd in effective field goal percentage through their first two games and shoot be able to light up the scoreboard tonight against this Wright State team.
Missouri vs. Minnesota prediction
The past few seasons, Minnesota has been strong defensively but couldn't hit the ocean from a boat on offense. This year, it seems to be a brand new version of the Golden Gophers and I'm going to buy some stock in them before the rest of the betting world catches on.
Freshman, Cam Christie, has given a huge boost to this team's offense. He missed the first game of the year but in his debut her scored 18 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. He may just be the heart and soul of this team moving forward.
With him active for tonight, this Minnesota team is going to be a force to be reckoned with.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!