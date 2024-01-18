Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Back Colorado at Home)
Get the best college basketball bets for tonight's action featuring great matchups in the Pac-12.
We have a great slate of college basketball games to bet on Thursday night, so let's keep things rolling with a few picks.
The Pac-12 is featured in tonight's action with a handful of great matchups and I have bets locked in for two of them, including Oregon vs. Colorado and Washington vs. California. I also have a bet for a midmajor showdown between Sacramento State and Northern Colorado.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Northern Colorado -9.5 (-110) vs. Sacramento State
- Washington +115 vs. California
- Colorado -5.5 (-110) vs. Oregon
Sacramento State vs. Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado has been the far better shooting team this season compared to Sacramento State. Ahead of tonight's game, the Bears rank 35th in the country in effective field goal percentage while the Hornets come in at 238th.
The big thing to keep an eye on in this game is the turnovers by the Hornets. They cough the ball up on 24.2% of their possessions, which is the second worst mark in the country. That's going to cost them on the road against a much better shooting team.
Washington vs. California prediction
I'm confused as to why the 10-7 Washington Huskies are set as underdogs to the 6-11 California Golden Bears, but I won't let that sway me from taking the Huskies to win outright. The Huskies enter the game outranking California in effective field goal percentage and opponent effective field goal percentage.
California is a three-point shooting team, ranking 53rd in 3-point shot rate, but now it faces a Washington team with a great perimeter defense, keeping teams to shooting just 31.9% from beyond the arc.
Oregon vs. Colorado prediction
Colorado seems to be a pretty straight forward team to bet on this season. It's simple, fade them when on the road and bet on them at home. The Buffaloes' effective field goal percentage goes up 8.9% when playing at home compared to on the road and their opponent field goal percentage goes down 9.5%.
The Buffs keep the majority of their offense down low, ranking 32nd in two-point shot rate with 70.4% of their shots coming from down low. That happens to be the weakness of Oregon's defense as well, allowing teams to shoot 50.4% from two-point range.
I'll lay the points with Colorado.
