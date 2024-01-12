Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Back Dayton in A10 Showdown vs. Duquesne)
After a red-hot few weeks, I've fallen back down to earth with my college basketball picks, but we know that would happen eventually. You can only stay hot for so long.
The good news is we have the opportunity to start a new streak tonight, so let's make that our focus as we take a look at the Friday night slate.
If you want to tail (or fade) my bets, be sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on college hoops at FanDuel now!
Best NCAA Basketball Bets Today
- Dayton +100 vs. Duquesne
- North Florida -5.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Wright State vs. Youngstown State OVER 165.5
Dayton vs. Duquesne prediction
If there's a "trap" game in college basketball tonight, it's Dayton set as an underdog to Duquesne. The Flyers may not have Kobe Elvis or Petras Padegimas tonight, but I still think they're the side to bet on here.
The key to the game tonight is the three-point shooting of Dayton. The Flyers rank 19th in the country in three-point shot rate with 46.9% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, they get to face a Dukes team that's 240th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc.
Dayton outranks Duquesne in shooting, shooting defense, and turnovers. The Flyers are the right side to back in this one.
Jacksonville vs. North Florida prediction
Much like the Dayton/Duquesne game, the three-point shot is going to play a big role in this ASUN battle. No team in the country shoots the three-ball more than North Florida, which shoots it at a rate of 56.2%. Now, the Ospreys will face one of the worst perimeter defenses in the country, ranking 312th in opponent three-point field goal percentage.
If they get the three-ball going tonight, this one could get out of hand.
Wright State vs. Youngstown State prediction
This game is an OVER bettor's dream. More specifically, Wright State is an OVER bettor's dream team. Wright State ranks second in the country in effective field goal percentage but 354th in opponent effective field goal percentage. The definition of all offense and no defense.
We can further illustrate that by looking at its Floor% numbers, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. The Raiders are sixth in college basketball in Floor% but 334th in opponent Floor%.
Finally, it helps that both teams rank inside the top 110 in the country in possessions per game, so expect a fast-paced affair.
This is going to be an offensive shootout. I'll back the OVER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!