Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Back Two Big Favorites on Thursday Night)
College basketball action continues today with a handful of games set to take place across the country. Sure, we're going to watch Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on some college hoops as well.
There are two big time favorites I'm backing tonight as well as one underdog.
Best College Basketball Picks Today
- Liberty +7 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Texas -18.5 vs. Texas State
- UCLA -18.5 vs. UC Riverside
Liberty +7 vs. Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic came into the season with a ton of hype behind them, but it's the Liberty Flames who lead the entire country in effective field goal percentage at 62.1%, hitting their shots from beyond the arc at a rate of 40.6%.
The Owls can be had defensively, especially on the perimeter, ranking 121st in opponent three-point field goal percentage.
This will be the toughest challenge of the season for Liberty, so we'll see if it can live up to the challenge and stay hot offensively, but I think it's worth taking the points with the Flames.
Texas -18.5 vs. Texas State
Texas should be able to roll over Texas State tonight, who has been abysmal this season. The Bobcats only game against a power conference team this season finished in a 93-54 loss to Oklahoma, and the Longhorns are far superior to the Sooners.
Texas State is one of the worst shooting teams in the country this season, ranking 326th in effective field goal percentage, while the Longhorns rank 15th. The Bobcats also turn the ball over at a high rate, ranking 287th in turnovers per possession.
I don't see why this won't be at least a 20 point win in favor of the Longhorns.
UCLA -18.5 vs. UC Riverside
UCLA continues to be one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking 18th in defensive efficiency. Now, the Bruins get to tee off against one of the worst offenses in the country. UC Riverside ranks 333rd in effective field goal percentage and 318th in offensive efficiency.
UCLA has beat up lesser competition this season, and I see no reason why they won't roll over UC Riverside tonight.
