Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Bet Home Underdog Quinnipiac)
By Reed Wallach
It's a small college hoops slate on Monday, but I've got one bet I'm eyeing in the mid-major ranks.
While many look ahead to the rest of nonconference play, some of the lesser covered schools continue this Monday as Quinnipiac plays host to Yale. The Bulldogs are laying a big number as road favorites, but is it warranted against Quinnipiac? I take a stab at this one in our daily best bets column.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Quinnipiac +9 vs. Yale
Yale vs. Quinnipiac Prediction and Pick
Yale is the better team, that's not the argument, but is this team worthy of laying a handful of possessions on the road? Let's discuss.
While the Bobcats play at a fast pace, 53rd in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, the team does a good job of limiting extra opportunities for opponents. Quinnipiac is top 50 in both defensive rebounding rate and free throw rate allowed, meaning that Yale needs to be incredibly efficient to win with margin here.
The Bulldogs are outside the top 250 in the country in offensive rebounding rate and drawing fouls, so this is a poor matchup on the road. Further, the team is 191st in effective field goal percentage. The team does its work by protecting the ball, 22nd in turnover rate, but isn't overwhelming on offense. It's a team that likes to get to the rim and work out of the post. However, Quinnipiac bolsters a stout interior defense.
Quinnipiac allows a bottom 10 rate of post-up rate at a meager 2% according to ShotQuality and the 23rd lowest rim rate as well. I believe Yale is going to struggle to run its preferred method of offense and I believe that leads to a closer-than-expected matchup.
I'll take the home dog on Monday night.
Track Reed's bets here!