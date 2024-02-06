Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Can Oklahoma Get Back on Track at Home vs. BYU)
By Reed Wallach
After a deep breath on Monday, we are back with a loaded college basketball slate on Tuesday with a host of high-profile conference matchups.
The Big 12 continues to be the most competitive conference in college basketball with only two games separating the top of the conference and 12th place in the league. There are plenty of high-level matchups that I'm eyeing from a betting perspective, including Oklahoma hosting BYU and Texas Tech traveling to Baylor.
Here are my two favorite bets for Tuesday's college basketball slate:
Season Long College Basketball Record: 90-63-3 (+23.04U)
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- BYU vs. Oklahoma (-1.5)
- Kentucky (-8.5) vs. Vanderbilt
- Texas Tech (+5.5) vs. Baylor
BYU vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma has been inconsistent in Big 12 play, notching wins over the likes of Iowa State, but also dropping games to Texas Tech at home and UCF.
However, the team matches up well against Tuesday's opponent BYU, who is incredibly reliant on three-point shooting. This season, the Cougars are second in the country in three-point rate (51.4%), and that's up in Big 12 play (55.4%). The BYU offense hasn't been able to get inside as often, and the team is more efficient than any team in the league (60.5% two-point percentage in Big 12 play). However, the team is turning the ball over a ton more and struggling to handle the rigorous Big 12 schedule.
Oklahoma's defense is an elite perimeter unit, top 50 in open three rate per ShotQuality, and is fifth in three-point percentage allowed. The team also does an incredible job of shutting down transition offense, 38th in points allowed per possession against transition offense, which BYU leans on quite a bit, top 10 in the country.
I believe that at home, Oklahoma can dictate the pace of this game and lean on its defense to limit the BYU offense into a half-court battle. While BYU's offense remains elite even in the halfcourt, I believe the Sooners can dominate inside (the team is getting to the foul line more than any team in Big 12 play), and finish at the rim against a BYU team that is 234th in defending at the rim.
I'll take OU to cover the small number at home.
PICK: Oklahoma -1.5
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
In a battle of two offensive-minded teams, I believe the Red Raiders can hang within the number against Baylor on the road.
These are two fantastic perimeter shooting teams, Baylor is the best three-point shooting team in the country over the balance of the season at north of 41% despite shooting just 34% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech has been scorching from deep at 41% in Big 12 games.
However, the edge in this game is Texas Tech's ability to get to the rim. Baylor doesn't turn opponents over, nor can the team stop anybody inside. Baylor is outside the top 300 in field goal percentage at the rim, which will give the Red Raiders plenty of opportunities to stay within the number.
Further, keep an eye on Baylor's poor transition defense, the team is 224th in transition points allowed per possession according to ShotQuality. Texas Tech has been elite in the open court, 34th in points per possession.
While it's not an expected blowout in the eyes of oddsmakers, Baylor hasn't won a conference game by double digits yet this season and Texas Tech has been more than capable, knocking off both Texas and Oklahoma away from Lubbock already.
PICK: Texas Tech +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
