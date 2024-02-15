Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Colorado will snap UCLA's win streak)
With the Super Bowl in the books and the NBA All-Star Break this weekend, it's time for us to turn our attention to college basketball.
We have a huge slate of games to watch and bet on today so as usual, I have three bets locked in including a play on the Pac-12 showdown between Colorado and UCLA.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM. If you do, you'll receive $158 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Charleston -4.5 (-105) vs. Northeastern
- Colorado -1.5 (-105) vs. UCLA
- Utah vs. USC OVER 148 (-110)
Charleston vs. Northeastern prediction
If you want to bet on some Mid-Major action, then there's no wager that I like more than Charleston to win and cover this short spread against Northeastern. The Huskies struggle defensively, they rank 344th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
It's also worth noting Charleston ranks 10th in three-point shot rate with 47.9% of its shots coming from three-point land. Now, the Cougars get to take on a Northeastern team that ranks 346th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc against them.
Finally, Northeastern ranks 306th in turnovers per possession while Charleston ranks 23rd in that category, which gives a huge advantage to the Cougars. I won't hesitate to lay the three points with Charleston.
Colorado vs. UCLA prediction
The story with Colorado this season has been how much worse the Buffaloes have been playing on the road compared to at home this season. For example, their effective field goal percentage drops from 58.4% at home to 50.1% on the road. With that being said, 50.1% is still better than UCLA's effective field goal percentage which comes in at 46.1%.
UCLA is on a five-game win streak in this one but I think that's going to come to an end when the Bruins host the Buffs tonight, who are far superior offensively and have the interior to stand with UCLA.
Utah vs. USC prediction
If you want a late-night sweat, take a look at this Pac-12 showdown between Utah and USC.
Utah plays at one of the fastest rates in the country. The Utes are 21st in field goal attempts per game, at 62.9, and 55th in possessions per game at 73.7. USC ranks fairly high in these categories as well, coming in at 136th and 78th in those two respective stats.
The two offenses also combine for an average of 153.6 points per game, well over the set total tonight of 147.5. Let's sit back and root for points to cap off our night of betting.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!