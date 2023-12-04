Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Iowa vs. Purdue is must-watch TV)
We have a small slate of college basketball games to watch and bet on Monday night, but there's one that will be must-watch television when Iowa and Purdue face-off in a Big Ten showdown.
But, we're not going to stick to just betting on one college hoops matchup. So, as per usual, I have three wagers locked in for tonight's action.
If you want to join me in betting on tonight's games, you should do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins!
Bet on college basketball at FanDuel now!
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- Iowa vs. Purdue UNDER 164
- Arkansas State +24.5 vs. Alabama
- San Jose State +125 vs. North Dakota State
Iowa vs. Purdue prediction
You have to really hate fun if you want to tail me on this one. It's an extremely high total of 164, so we're going to see plenty of points regardless, but I think it's a little bit too high. For this over to hit in a college basketball game, both offenses need to play a full 40 minutes with very few hiccups.
Both defenses, especially Purdue's, are too good to assume the offenses will shoot the lights out from start to finish. The Boilermakers are 28th in opponent effective percentage and 25th in defensive efficiency. Iowa ranks a respectable 127th in both of those categories. Purdue is also just 227th in field goal attempts per game.
It's going to suck to cheer for it, but I think it's the right side to be on. Give me the UNDER.
Arkansas State vs. Alabama prediction
There's no doubt in my mind Alabama will win this game, but I think Arkansas State has the right defense to keep the Crimson Tides' offense in check enough to cover this massive spread.
Alabama is a three-point shooting team with 41.9% of its shots coming from three-point range. Now, they play an Arkansas State team that has a strong perimeter defense. Only 16.4% of the points scored against the Red Wolves this season come from three-point land, the second lowest rate in the country. They're also keeping teams to shooting just 32.1% from beyond the arc.
That could be enough to keep the score in tonight's game respectable. I'll take the points with Arkansas State.
San Jose State vs. North Dakota State prediction
By every metric, San Jose State has been the better team so far this season so you can go ahead and keep your points, I'll take the Spartans to win outright. They've been better on both sides of the ball, ranking 86th in effective field goal percentage and 78th in defensive efficiency. The Bison rank 243rd and 340th in those two respective stats.
Let's also consider the Spartans rank 46th in three point rate, with 44.3% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, they place against one of the worst perimeter defenses in the country. North Dakota State ranks 353rd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 40.9% from three.
Give me San Jose State to win this game outright.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!