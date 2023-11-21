Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today for Maui Invitational Round 2
Breaking down the best bets to place for Day 2 of the Maui Invitational.
It was a sweat from start to finish during yesterday's Maui Invitational games, but we managed to go a perfect 3-0 cashing on Tennessee, Purdue, and the UNDER in Marquette vs. UCLA.
Let's see if we can pull off another 3-0 sweep with today's Round 2 action. Once again, we're going to leave alone the game involving Chaminade, but I have a bet locked in for each of the three other games.
Maui Invitational Day 2 Picks and Predictions
- Gonzaga -11.5 (-115) vs. Syracuse
- Tennessee +3.5 (-110) vs. Purdue
- Kansas -4.5 (-105) vs. Marquette
Gonzaga -11.5 (-115) vs. Syracuse
Syracuse was exposed yesterday against Tennessee. Its offense simply isn't good enough to hang with elite teams. The Orange rank 207th in effective field goal percentage and now they have to face a Bulldogs team that can shoot the lights out at times.
Gonzaga has some defensive issues of its own, but I don't foresee that being a problem against a Syaracuse team that is struggling to find its identity. The Bulldogs should also dominate them on the boards, as they've been grabbing 8.4% more of their available rebounds compared to Syracuse this season.
The double-digit spread doesn't scare me. Give me Gonzaga to win and cover.
Tennessee +3.5 (-110) vs. Purdue
Tennessee is once again one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking 13th in defensive efficiency, and they have the size to be able to shut down Purdue. The Boilermakers had shooting troubles in the first half yesterday against Gonzaga, but were able to put on a strong second half showing.
In order to beat the Vols, you have to be able to make your wide open shots from start to finish and I just don't think they'll be able to do that enough to cover this short spread.
I'll take the points with Tennessee in what I predict will be a defensive slugfest.
Kansas -4.5 (-105) vs. Marquette
I like this Marquette team a lot, but if the Golden Eagles have one weakness, it's their lack of size. That's going to be an issue against a Kansas team that can shoot just as well as Marquette, but also has the size to be able to dominate them down low.
This is a nightmare matchup for Marquette and I still think this Kansas team is the best team in the country.
I'll lay the points with the Jayhawks in the final game of the night.
