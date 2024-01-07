Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Minnesota is NCAA's Best Spread Bet)
Breaking down the three best bets to place for Sunday's college basketball action.
I'll be completely honest, I was absolutely abysmal with my picks at the start of the college basketball season. I'll also be honest and let you know that I don't think I've ever been more hot over the past few weeks.
Heading into today's college basketball slate, I'm 22-6-1 dating back to December 14.
Now that I've put that out there, I'm full prepared to go on a cold streak. That's usually how these things work.
With that being said, I'm going to do my best to stay hot today and after last night's 4-0 sweep, I have another three picks locked in for Sunday's slate. Let's dive into it.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa OVER 156.5
- SMU +7 vs. Memphis
- Minnesota -1.5 vs. Maryland
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa prediction
There are 362 division one college basketball teams and the team that leads all the others in shooting, measured by effective field goal percentage, is your Indiana State Sycamores coming in at 60.9%, which is 1.5% better than the next best team (Baylor).
Northern Iowa aint so bad at shooting either, coming in at 41st in the country in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, the two teams are 131st and 262nd in opponent effective field goal percentage.
So, this formula is pretty simple. We have two teams playing against each other who can shoot the lights out but can't play defense. That sounds like an OVER bet to me. If you need a little bit more convincing, consider the fact Indiana State ranks 53rd in possessions per game, meaning they love to play at a fast pace.
Points, points, and more points.
SMU vs. Memphis prediction
I was just telling you about the best shooting team in the country in Indiana State, but now let me tell you about the second best team in shooting defense. The SMU Mustangs enter today's action ranking second in opponent effective field goal percentage, yet they're 7-point underdogs to Memphis.
Not only can they lock teams down defensively, but the Mustangs outrank the Tigers when it comes to offensive numbers as well, coming in at 66th in effective field goal percentage compared to Memphis which ranks 135th.
I'm surprised we can get seven points on the Mustangs today so that's exactly what I'm going to bet.
Maryland vs. Minnesota prediction
I told you about the best shooting team in the country as well as the second best defensive team in the country, but how about the best team against the spread? That honor goes to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are a staggering 13-1 ATS this season.
Despite that, I still don't think oddsmakers and bettors are giving this team the respect they deserve. They rank 16th in effective field goal percentage and 57th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
Now, they host a Maryladn team that not only ranks 294th in effective field goal percentage, but their shooting numbers drop all the way to 39.9% when playing on the road. In fact, they're the fifth worst road shooting team in the country so far this season.
I'll back Minnesota to improve to 14-1 ATS on the year.
