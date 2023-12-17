Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Nevada Will Stay Hot vs. Hawaii)
Breaking down the best college basketball bets to place for action set to take place on Sunday.
Just because it's NFL Sunday, doesn't mean we can't bet on some college basketball action as well.
There may not be any big name schools in action tonight, but there are a few intriguing matchups including a game between Nevada and Hawaii to close out the slate. I have a bet for that game, as well as two others, that I'm going to break down later in this article.
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- Iowa State -37 vs. Florida A&M
- North Carolina A&T +9.5 vs. Jackson State
- Nevada -1.5 vs. Hawaii
Florida A&M vs. Iowa State prediction
I know you may not be rushing to lay 37 points on a college basketball team, but this game is going to get out of hand in favor of Iowa State. Florida A&M is truly horrific offensively, ranking 361st (out of 363 teams) in effective field goal percentage and now they take on one of the best defenses in the country. The Cyclones rank 23rd in opponent effective field goal percentage and first in opponent turnovers per possession, forcing a turnover on 26.4% of their opponents possessions.
Iowa State has already beat four different teams by 40+ points this year defeating Green Bay 85-44, Lindenwood 102-47, Grambling State 92-37, and Prairie View 107-56. The Rattlers are worse than all four of those teams so expect another blowout tonight.
Jackson State vs. NC A&T prediction
In no world should Jackson State by a near double-digit favorite in this game, in my opinion. To be fair, Jackson State is a bit better in the shooting department, coming in at 283rd in effective field goal percentage compared to NC A&T at 334th, but there's one key area that will help keep the Aggies in this game; turnovers.
Jackson State is 330th in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 20.8% of possessions. NC A&T, despite not being a good shooting team, turns the ball over on only 13.8% of possessions, the 24th best mark in the country.
Winning the turnover battle may be enough to lead them to covering the spread as 9.5-point underdogs. I'll take the points with the Aggies.
Nevada vs. Hawaii prediction
Both these teams have been fantastic this season. Nevada enters the game with an 8-1 record and Hawai'i is sitting at 7-1, which is going to make tonight's game ultra-interesting. With that being said, I'll back Nevada as a short favorite due to them outranking the Rainbow Warriors in the majority of key metrics.
Nevada enters the game as one of the best defensive teams in the country, coming in at 17th in defensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency, allowing opposing teams to score at least one point on just 41.1% of possessions.
If the Wolf Pack are locked in defensively, they'll win this game.
