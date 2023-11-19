Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Texas will roll vs. Louisville)
The best college basketball bets to place to Sunday, Nov. 19.
Just because we have NFL to watch and bet on today, doesn't mean we can't sprinkle on some college basketball action as well.
I have three plays locked in for today's college hoops action. If you want to join me on this adventure, be sure to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do that using the link below, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins!
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- Mississippi State -3.5 vs. Northwestern
- Texas -17.5 vs. Louisville
- USC -17.5 vs. Brown
Mississippi State -3.5 vs. Northwestern
Mississippi State has always been an elite defensive team the past few seasons, but its offense also struggled. That hasn't been the case this year as it seems they've figured out how to shoot the basketball as well, ranking 156th in effective field goal percentage, which is significantly better than their 328th ranking in that stat last season.
Meanwhile, its defense has remained elite, ranking 15th in defensive efficiency through the first two weeks of play.
It's time to invest in some Mississippi State stock, starting with today's game against Northwestern.
Texas -17.5 vs. Louisville
Despite being 2-1, Louisville is still an awful basketball team. Now, it has to face by far the toughest challenge its faced this season in No. 19 Texas.
The Cardinals rank 240th in effective field goal percentage and 136th in defensive efficiency despite their toughest opponent so far being Chattanooga.
They're in for a rude awakening today when they face a Texas team that has an average scoring margin of +25.0 and ranks inside the top 20 in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency.
The Longhorns are going to run away with this one.
USC -17.5 vs. Brown
We're going to back another big favorite in USC. I lost when I bet on the Trojans against UC Irvine this past week, but now they face a terrible Brown team from the Ivy League. Brown has been one of the worst offensive teams in the country this season, ranking 301st in effective field goal percentage.
Brown is going to struggle against a USC team that thrives defensively, ranking 39th in defensive efficiency.
Brown is in over its head in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!