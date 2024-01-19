Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Trust Wisconsin at Kohl Center)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Friday.
By Reed Wallach
There are only 15 games on the Friday night college basketball slate, but there are some high level matchups across both big schools and small.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana takes the billing as the most high profile matchup on Friday, but the late game between UNLV and Colorado State may be the most intriguing between two Mountain West contenders. Of course, we here at BetSided have bets on both.
Keep reading for our bets predictions, bets and analysis for two bets on the Friday night hoops card:
Best College Basketball Bets for Friday, Jan. 19
- Indiana vs. Wisconsin (-11)
- UNLV (+7) vs. Colorado State
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Indiana generating much offense on the road here. The Hoosiers are a pedestrian 3-point shooting team that forces the issue on the interior. The team is bottom 20 in terms of 3-point rate this season, but will travel to face a Wisconsin defense that shuts off 2-point shots for its opponents. The Badgers allow a top 60 3-point rate, which means the Hoosiers are going to struggle to run their preferred offense at the Kohl Center.
With Indiana's already prodding offense set to not generate its typical sets, the team is going to be playing from behind for much of this one. The team ranks outside the top 10 in Big Ten play in turnover percentage and free throw rate as well, meaning the team won't be able to win on the margins either.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin has been humming on offense, posting an effective field goal percentage of 57% in Big Ten play (top in the conference) while shooting 80% from the free throw line. Indiana is 13th in Big Ten defensive rebounding rate and 10th in free throw rate allowed. This team isn't built to hang with an elite offense on the road.
I'll lay it with the Badgers to bounce back off a road loss earlier this week to Penn State. -- Reed Wallach
PICK: Wisconsin -11
UNLV vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
This is a UNLV squad that has some resume-building wins under its belt this year over New Mexico and Creighton. The Rebels have played KenPom’s 24th-hardest strength of the schedule, so its 9-7 mark should be taken with a grain of salt.
UNLV has been profitable in this situation this year, going 5-2 ATS as an underdog. That includes conference play, with the Rebels covering each of their last three games and winning two of them outright vs. New Mexico and Colorado State.
The Rams have not found their groove since dropping out of the top-25. They no-showed against Utah State and Boise State on the road before having to rally in the second half and overtime against a bad Air Force team.
Colorado State’s offense is No. 19 on KenPom, but they’ve struggled to connect from the perimeter, going 12-of-40 in the two road losses. UNLV’s offense, despite a tough schedule, is No. 43 in overall efficiency and Colorado State’s defense is not in the top-100 in any major metric.
UNLV has been a live underdog all season long and that continues tonight. Take the points. -- Shelby Demer
PICK: UNLV +7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.