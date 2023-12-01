Dak Prescott's MVP Odds Surge After Cowboys Beat Seahawks
By Reed Wallach
Is the biggest contender to Jalen Hurts claim as the MVP favorite coming from his own division?
Following another win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Seattle Seahawks, the team's fourth in a row, Prescott has emerged as the second choice to win his first MVP, behind only Eagles' quarterback Hurts. While Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL, the team is in the midst of a brutal schedule, a home underdog to the San Francisco 49ers and face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium next week.
Prescott has been building a formidable statistical resume this season as the Cowboys have bolstered one of the best passing games in the NFL and now the team is on the verge of running down the Eagles for the NFC East. He is fresh off a 299-yard come-from-behind win against the Seahawks in which he tossed three touchdowns.
Prescott must keep up his fine play against tough competition, starting with the Eagles next week, as he has built up his case by beating up on inferior competition. However, he has the numbers to back up an MVP push and now has the opportunity to couple his stats with success, sending his odds close to Hurts ahead of some high-leverage December matchups.
The discussion may reach a boiling point in the next two weeks with the Eagles facing the 49ers this Sunday with Brock Purdy also building a strong statistical profile in hopes of stealing some of the shine from the favorite, Hurts.
Meanwhile, if the Eagles continue to navigate this difficult schedule, it'll be without question that Hurts takes home the hardware as the team's Most Valuable Player, even if Prescott (and Purdy) have better stats.
Ultimately, what's more valuable than winning the games, especially the ones against the other contenders?
Before the 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field, and Prescott could overtake Hurts as the favorite with a San Francisco win, here are the odds:
2023 NFL MVP Odds
