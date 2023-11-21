Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Against the Spread Record Is Extremely Troubling
The Dallas Cowboys have been dreadful against the spread in recent seasons.
By Peter Dewey
longest-standingEvery year, the Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving, one of the longest standing traditions in the NFL.
Dallas has been favored in 11 of its last 12 games on Thanksgiving, but the team has not been able to cover the spread at a high rate.
In fact. the Cowboys have covered the spread just one time dating back to 2011 on Thanksgiving! The team is favored again this Thursday against the lowly Washington Commanders, who lost to the New York Giants and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito last week.
Cowboys Against the Spread Record on Thanksgiving Day
Dallas has covered the spread in one game -- 2018 as seven-point favorites -- since 2011.
The team didn't cover in its lone game as an underdog on Thanksgiving Day back in 2017 either.
This trend is extremely concerning considering that bettors have to lay 10.5 points with Dallas in Week 12, meaning they need to win by 11 or more to cover the spread.
To make matter worse for Dallas, Washington is 5-0 against the spread as a road dog this season, and the team is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games a road underdog.
So, we have dueling trends in Thursday's second matchup.
Commanders vs. Cowboys, Odds, Spread and Total
I lean with the Commanders to cover in this game, partially because of this trend. Washington has the offense to keep up in this game (Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards), and if it can avoid turnovers then Dallas is going to have a tough time winning by almost two touchdowns.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.