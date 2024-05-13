Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship Odds Continue to Shift Up 2-1 in Western Conference Semifinals vs. Thunder
By Reed Wallach
The Dallas Mavericks have won two straight games in its Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder to seize control of the series.
Ahead of Monday night’s Game 4, the Mavericks have become the clear favorite to win its second-round series and contend for an NBA Finals berth. Dallas is a small favorite in Game 4, but oddsmakers are prepared for Dallas to be in the Western Conference Finals and possibly beyond.
Here are the odds for the NBA Championship with the Mavericks being as short as the team has been all season.
NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: -140
- Denver Nuggets: +390
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +800
- Dallas Mavericks: +850
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1300
- New York Knicks: +3000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +32000
Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship Odds
The Mavericks 2-1 series lead hasn’t been on the back of Luka Doncic. While Doncic has of course had an impact, the team has gotten big contributions from Kyrie Irving and, more notably, P.J. Washington. Washington, the team’s mid-season acquisition, has scored 56 points in the past two games while making 12-of-23 threes in addition to 17 rebounds leading to a pair of wins for Dallas.
Now, the No. 5 seed Mavericks are +850 to win it all this season, behind both teams in the other series that would have home court in a potential Western Conference Finals series in the Nuggets and Timberwolves. With that in mind, the team is still as short as it's been all season with the WCF as close as ever.
Dallas is a one-point home favorite in Game 4, a chance to go up 3-1 in the series against the top-seed Thunder. A win on Monday will continue to shrink the team’s odds.
