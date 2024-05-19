Dallas Stars Become Stanley Cup Favorites After Advancing to Western Conference Finals
Three of the four spots in the NHL's Conference Finals have been secured with the latest being the Dallas Stars, who beat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime of Game 6 of their series.
Now, with only five teams remaining in contention, the Stars have taken over as the betting favorites to lift Lord Stanley's Cup.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stanley Cup Odds
- Dallas Stars +200
- Florida Panthers +220
- New York Rangers +310
- Edmonton Oilers +500
- Vancouver Canucks +1600
Stars Set as Betting Favorites to Win Stanley Cup
As of today, the Stars are set as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup. At +200 odds, they have an implied probability of 33.33% of achieving the feat. A $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $200 if they're able to pull it off.
The two teams facing each other in the Eastern Conference Final are next on the odds list. The Panthers are set at +220 and the Rangers are coming in at +330. As expected, the Oilers (+500) and Canucks (+1600) come in at the bottom of the list. Those two teams will face off in Game 7 on Monday night with a berth in the Western Conference Final against the Stars on the line.
There are a couple of reasons why the Stars are set as betting favorites. One of them is obviously that they are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season with a conference-leading 113 points. Another reason is if the Canucks pull off the Game 7 upset against the Oilers, the Stars will have a much easier Conference Final opponent than the two evenly matched teams playing in the Eastern Conference Final.
With that in mind, don't be surprised if the Stars are no longer favorites if the Oilers can advance to the Conference Final.
No matter which team will grab the final berth, we're in for an electric set of conference finals and final stretch of the NHL Playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.