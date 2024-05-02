Dallas Turner Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Vikings' First Round Pick Set as Betting Favorite)
Plenty of people had Dallas Turner going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall in their mock drafts, but in what was surprise to everyone, he fell all the way down to the Vikings at No. 17 overall.
Despite the disappointment he fell that far, Turner should be ecstatic about the situation he's going into in Minnesota. He will immediately slot in as the replacement for Danielle Hunter, and he's on a team with plenty of offensive talent.
So, how do we think his rookie season will go? Well, odds makers think it's going to go swimmingly. In fact, he's set as the betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Dallas Turner Rookie of the Year Odds
As of writing this article, Turner is set as the betting favorite to win the award at +500 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 16.67% chance of being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. A $100 bet on him to achieve the feat would win a bettor a profit of $500.
The Alabama product recorded 9.0 sacks in the 2023 season, a long with 50 total tackles and two forced fumbles. He was looked at as many by the top defensive prospect heading into the draft and may be the most "pro-ready" amongst all edge-rushers.
An edge-rusher has been named defensive rookie of the year in five of the last six seasons, including Will Anderson last year, who was a teammate of Turner's at Alabama.
The Vikings hope Turner will be a cornerstone of this defense for years to come.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.