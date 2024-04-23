Dallas Turner NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Can Turner Crack Top 10?
2024 NFL Draft: Dallas Turner over/under betting preview as oddsmakers are questioning if the Alabama pass rusher cracks the top 10.
By Reed Wallach
Dallas Turner started the NFL Draft process as the clear favorite to be the first defensive player hear his name called, but the pre-draft process has closed the gap between Turner and the rest of the field.
Turner is still projected to be in consideration to be a top 10 pick, but the mix of offensive focus at the top of the NFL Draft board and team preference around this position has led to the SEC Defensive Player of the Year to see his stock somewhat slide as we arrive at the NFL Draft on Thursday evening.
Turner is viewed as a sure-fire prospect, but there aren’t many avenues to hear his name called to go under this total, but he still has been viewed as a contender to be a top 10 pick. So, how will it go come Thursday?
Let’s break down the latest on the Alabama pass rusher with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Turner NFL Draft Over/Under Odds
- Over: 9.5 (Over -160/Under +130)
Will Dallas Turner Go in the Top 10?
For starters, it’s possible Turner goes in the top seven picks, but it appears very unlikely given that most mock draft projections have offensive players going in some order, including possibly as many as four quarterbacks, as many three wide receivers and possibly an offensive lineman as well.
Early in the process, Turner was commonly mocked to go No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, who have needs on the defensive line. However, the Falcons have been linked to other pass rushers like Laitu Latu but also are a prime candidate to trade down and recoup more assets.
If the Falcons trade out that can close out that landing spot at No. 8 as the expectation is that the team moving up would be for an offensive player.
At No. 9, the Bears have options after likely picking Caleb Williams at No. 1. The team can go after a wide receiver like Rome Odunze, but also may target a defensive player, but there has been buzz around both Jared Verse and Byron Murphy in play here, making it hard to envision a clean selection with Turner.
As you can see, Turner is a possibility to go under this total, but the sentiment is going away from him as there are limited options for him to land inside the top 10 with such an offensive focus early on.
Pegging the defensive players early in this year’s draft feels tricky, and Turner may be a victim of circumstances.
