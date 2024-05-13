Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock: Who Do Oddsmakers Expect to Win Giants' Starting QB Job?
By Reed Wallach
The New York Giants were rumored to be moving up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a quarterback, but now that it has come and gone, the team will look to proceed with incumbent starter Daniel Jones set to return from a torn ACL and veteran backup Drew Lock potentially in line to compete for reps after showing promise in Seattle last season.
After Jones led the Giants to the postseason in 2022, the 2023 campaign was doomed early on. It hit rock bottom when Jones suffered a torn ACL in the middle of the season after inking a contract extension. Now, it appears that Jones may need to prove he's fit to play now that New York has a capable backup in Lock.
Here are the odds for who will start in Week 1 for the New York Giants from DraftKings Sportsbook, with questions surrounding if Jones will be cleared, or win the job back from Lock.
Who Will Start Week 1 for the New York Giants?
- Daniel Jones: -425
- Drew Lock: +275
Drew Lock Expected to Compete for Giants Starting Quarterback Job?
As the dust settles from the 2024 NFL Draft that included the Giants being linked to the No. 3 pick in hopes of moving up to select a quarterback, many are theorizing that New York is far from settled than Jones returning to form and being QB1.
While this can be a shot at the confidence of Jones' ability to be the starting quarterback of the franchise, it can also be because there's an outside chance he won't be healed from his mid-season ACL surgery.
The odds still clearly favor Jones to get the nod in Week 1, these odds translate to nearly an 81% probability, but this appears to be more of a discussion than many would assume about a year removed from Jones inking a massive contract extension and the Giants fresh off a playoff run. It's worth noting that Lock filled in for Geno Smith quite admirably last season.
This will likely be an ongoing discussion throughout the summer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.