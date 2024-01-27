Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds for Men's Australian Open Finals
By Reed Wallach
Will a new Grand Slam winner emerge on Sunday in Melbourne?
Jannik Sinner stunned the tennis world on Friday by beating Novak Djokovic in four sets, breaking through into his first Grand Slam final. Will the No. 4 player in the World lift his first Grand Slam trophy on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev, a Grand Slam winner already?
Sinner has been on a tear on serve this entire tournament, will it hold up against another generational returner?
Here's our best bets for the Australian Open Final:
New FanDuel users, you can sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of just $5 -- win or lose!
Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Daniil Medvedev: +5.5 (-136)
- Jannik Sinner: -5.5 (+102)
Moneyline:
- Daniil Medvedev: +240
- Jannik Sinner: -290
Total: 37.5 (Over -118/Under -112)
Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
Sinner is on a torrid serving run down under, including getting the better of the best returner of all time Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He now faces another fantastic return man in Medvedev on Sunday.
Of course, Sinner may be in his peak form and can roll through another opponent, but I'm going to trust Medvedev to challenge the Italian upstart quite a bit in this one. It was the Russian who slowed down Zverev in the semifinals and has been able to extend matches with his ability to return points.
Medvedev is being priced at such a long price given the fact that he has been through a grind this fortnight, playing three five-set matches already, leaving plenty of questions about his fitness come a Championship match. However, Medvedev has been to far more than Sinner and has won six of nine matches against Sinner (all nine were on hardcourts).
I'm going to take the Russian to fight in this matchup and potentially win this one with his ability to keep rallies alive and put pressure on Sinner's serve. Maybe fatigue catches up to the former US Open champ, but I'll take the games spread in what should be a competitive Australian Open Final.
PICK: Medvedev +5.5 Games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.