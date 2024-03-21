Dave Portnoy Places Massive Wager on UConn to Win National Championship
Dave Portnoy, the owner and founder of Barstool Sports, has never been afraid to bet big. Whether that was on himself or a game, Portnoy never lacks confidence in his convictions.
In this case, he's hoping his convictions lead to a $2 million-plus payout.
On the eve of March Madness tipoff, Portnoy revealed on social media that he placed a $600,000 futures bet on UConn to win the national championship at +360 odds. If UConn wins its second straight national title, Portnoy will profit $2,160,000.
Portnoy placed the bet on DraftKings, the sportsbook he and Barstool partnered with following the end of their partnership with Penn. While this is at least partially a marketing stunt (and a smart one), this isn't the first time Portnoy has made a massive wager this year. He's actually on a hot streak.
Portnoy bet $500,000 on the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl and won that bet following Patrick Mahomes' overtime heroics. He also bet $1 million on Michigan, his alma mater, to beat Alabama in the College Football National Championship, a bet he also won.
This is the toughest of his wagers to win, however. The first two were single-game bets. In this case, he needs UConn to win six games and claim a second straight national title.
The Huskies are the betting favorites to come out on top, but the last team to win back-to-back college basketball national titles was Florida, and that was back in 2006 and 2007.
Whether you love him or hate him, Portnoy isn't afraid to put his money where his mouth is. And you have to admit, his betting picks have won big so far in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.