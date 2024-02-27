Davidson vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Flyers Bounce Back in Big Way)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Davidson-Dayton.
No. 16 Dayton will undoubtedly drop in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll following its 71-67 road loss to George Mason on Feb. 21. Can the Flyers bounce back against Davidson after nearly a week off? Dayton is just 5-3 overall in its last eight games and is now one game out of first place in the Atlantic-10.
Davidson might have a winning record on the year, but the Wildcats haven’t been able to recover from a 1-4 start to league play. Davidson has played .500 ball over the last month and will try to hang within the double-digit spread in Tuesday’s tilt at UD Arena.
Here’s the betting preview for the A-10 action with a best bet.
Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread and Total
Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Davidson is 14-11 ATS this season
- Dayton is 13-12-1 ATS this season
- Davidson is 9-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Dayton is 10-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-15 in Davidson games this season
- The OVER is 14-11-1 in Dayton games this season
Davidson vs. Dayton How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Davidson record: 15-12 (5-9 A-10)
- Dayton record: 21-5 (11-3 A-10)
Davidson vs. Dayton Key Players to Watch
Davidson
Conner Kochera: The senior guard averages 12.2 points per game this season but put up 20-plus points in back-to-back contests (combining for 50 points on 19-of-27 shooting with seven 3-pointers) before a 10-point outing in Saturday’s loss to Richmond. Kochera has shot better than 45% in six of the last eight games and will try to find success against a Dayton defense that held him to 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting on Jan. 3.
Dayton
Koby Brea: Dayton is looking for bench production to compliment DaRon Holmes III, the best player in the A-10. Brea is part of a Dayton offense that is one of the best in the nation in perimeter shooting and has knocked down multiple 3-pointers in five consecutive games. Dayton is 11-2 this season when Brea scores in double figures. He is shooting 48.7% from downtown this season.
Davidson vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
Dayton has done a great job this season in rebounding after a loss, going 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS. Following both of its previous conference defeats, Dayton returned home as a big favorite and cruised against A-10 foes with wins over George Washington (83-61 as a 12.5-point favorite) and Duquesne (75-59 as an 8-point favorite).
Dayton might play at one of the slowest paces in the nation, but can still light up the scoreboard as the No. 15 team in KenPom in effective field goal percentage. The Flyers are No. 20 overall in offensive efficiency and are No. 8 in shooting from beyond the arc. Dayton is also No. 1 in the A-10 in shooting from 2-point range.
The good news for Davidson is that its defense has helped them hang in games this season. The Wildcats are No. 59 in defensive efficiency and are above-average in defending both 3-point (No. 109) and 2-point shots (No. 147). The bad news, is they won’t have the firepower to keep up with Dayton using its home crowd to pull away. Davidson’s offense is No. 239 in effective field goal percentage and No. 292 in 3-point shooting and doesn't crash the glass well enough (No. 256) to take advantage of Dayton’s weakness in the paint. Back the Flyers up to -12 to return home with a vengeance and smash another middle-of-the-road A-10 opponent.
Pick: Dayton -11
