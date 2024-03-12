Davidson vs. Fordham Prediction, Odds and Key Players for A-10 First Round (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Davidson vs. Fordham
Two teams limping into the conference tournament meet in the opening round of the A-10 Tournament on Tuesday. Davidson dropped its last five regular-season games, an 0-3 March mark that doesn’t provide a lot of confidence for the Wildcats as we move into the postseason. What does inspire confidence is a pair of wins over Fordham during the regular season and Davidson is a modest favorite Tuesday night against the Rams.
Fordham ended February with a two-game winning streak, but the Rams dropped their final three regular-season contests and went just 4-11 over the final 15 games after a 2-1 start to conference play. Can they hang with the Wildcats Tuesday morning in Brooklyn? Here’s the betting breakdown of the A-10 action with a best bet.
Davidson vs. Fordham Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Davidson: -3.5
- Fordham: +3.5
Moneyline:
- Davidson: -165
- Fordham: +140
Total: 136 (Over -110/Under -110)
Davidson vs. Fordham Betting Trends
- Davidson is 14-15 ATS this season
- Fordham is 13-18 ATS this season
- Davidson is 5-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Fordham is 9-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-17 in Davidson games this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in Fordham games this season
Davidson vs. Fordham How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Game time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Davidson record: 15-16
- Fordham record: 12-19
Davidson vs. Fordham Key Players to Watch
Davidson
Connor Kochera: The guard is one of three players in the Davidson lineup averaging at least a dozen points per game. Kochera, who averages 12.8 points per game, had 21 points in the last matchup with Fordham on 8-of-12 shooting in a 68-53 win Feb. 20.
Fordham
Abdou Tsimbila: The 6-foot-9 senior forward cleans up the glass, averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. Tsimbila averages 7.4 points per game but has scored in double figures in three straight games and four of five contests overall.
Davidson vs. Fordham Prediction and Pick
The low total is no surprise considering the matchup is between the two lowest-scoring teams in the A-10. Fordham, which averages 70.7 points a night, is dead last in the A-10 in shooting percentage (40.2%). Fordham might be a top-80 team in the country in offensive rebounding percentage, but it’s a product of bad shooting and they haven’t been able to capitalize on second-chance opportunities.
Fordham is No. 315 in effective field goal percentage and shooting the rock has been a problem no matter the distance. The Rams are No. 295 at 3-point shooting, No. 316 on 2-point shots and No. 342 at the free-throw line. That’s bad news against a Davidson defense that is top-5 in the A-10 against 3s and forcing turnovers.
On the other side, Davidson is the worst 3-point shooting team (31.4%) in the A-10. Despite having a top-15 lineup in terms of average height, the Wildcats are only No. 271 in offensive rebounding percentage and are 12th in the A-10 in shooting from 2-point distance. That plays into Fordham’s strength, too. The Rams struggle to contain the perimeter, but are No. 109 against shots from inside the arc.
Despite a pair of double-digit wins over Fordham under its belt during the regular season, it’s hard to trust Davidson’s abysmal offense to lay points in a tournament setting, especially with how the Wildcats ended the regular season on a downward spiral. With defensive advantages littered throughout this matchup, take the under.
Pick: UNDER 136
