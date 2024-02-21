Dayton vs. George Mason Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Dayton-George Mason.
After being handed just its second loss in Atlantic-10 play this season on Feb. 9 (49-47 to VCU on the road), No. 16 Dayton was able to get right at home with wins over Duquesne (75-59) and Fordham (78-70). The NCAA Tournament-bound Flyers are in Fairfax Wednesday to face George Mason having lost two of their last three games on the road.
George Mason had dropped three straight and six of eight overall before it was able to stop the bleeding last week with a pair of wins over Davidson (57-55) and George Washington (90-67). Can they keep up that momentum as a home underdog to the ranked Flyers? Here’s a betting preview for Wednesday’s A-10 action with a best bet.
Dayton vs. George Mason odds, spread and total
Dayton vs. George Mason betting trends
- Dayton is 13-11-1 ATS this season
- George Mason is 9-15 ATS this season
- Dayton is 10-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- George Mason is 5-2 ATS as a home underdog this season
- The OVER is 13-11-1 in Dayton games this season
- The OVER is 13-11 in George Mason games this season
Dayton vs. George Mason how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Dayton record: 21-4 (11-2 A-10)
- George Mason record: 17-8 (6-6 A-10)
Dayton vs. George Mason key players to watch
Dayton
DaRon Holmes: The 6-foot-10 junior is most likely going to be named the A-10 Player of the Year and looked like it over the last two games. After being held to just 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting (5-of-13 at the free-throw line) in the loss to VCU, Holmes has posted dominant double-doubles in back-to-back games, combining for 53 points and 21 rebounds. He leads the A-10 in scoring (20 points per game) and is third in rebounds (8).
George Mason
Keyshawn Hall: Speaking of double-doubles, the 6-foot-7 sophomore guard had 20 points and 12 rebounds in George Mason’s win a week ago over George Washington. Hall is third in the A-10 in scoring (17.8 points per game) while leading the league in rebounds (8.7). He’s scored 20-plus points in four straight games and five of six overall.
Dayton vs. George Mason prediction and pick
Dayton’s offense has been superb this season and should get plenty of opportunities to play its style of game against George Mason’s defense.
George Mason ranks No. 239 in the nation in KenPom in defending 3-point shots while Dayton is the No. 7 perimeter shooting club in the country. The Flyers are also No. 12 in effective field goal percentage and 20th in efficiency. George Mason gives up 44.3% of its points from inside the arc, though, but that’s not a problem for the Flyers, who rank No. 42 in shooting from 2-point range.
George Mason’s offense is No. 92 in efficiency and is No. 3 in the A-10 in effective field goal percentage and No. 2 in shooting from 2-point range. These are the top two teams in the A-10 in field goal percentage with Dayton at 47.6% and George Mason at 46.9% while combining for 147.7 points per game. Go with the over.
Pick: Over 135
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.