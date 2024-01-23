Dayton vs. La Salle Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Lay the points with the Flyers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Dayton-La Salle.
Big-time college basketball is back at Dayton as the Flyers have won 12 straight games and have climbed to No. 16 in the latest AP Top-25 poll. Dayton has soared to the top of the Atlantic-10 standings with a 5-0 start. The Flyers were just 2-2 ATS in the A-10 before blowing out a good Rhode Island team over the weekend, 96-62.
Can Dayton avoid its normal sluggish play against La Salle? Dayton has won just once on the road over the Explorers since 2011, and now the Flyers are laying a big number in their trip to Philadelphia. La Salle is just 1-4 in A-10 play, including home losses to George Mason and VCU.
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Dayton vs. La Salle odds, spread and total
Dayton vs. La Salle betting trends
- Dayton is 9-7-1 ATS this season
- La Salle is 7-10 ATS this season
- Dayton is 6-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- La Salle is 4-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-8 in Dayton games this season
- The OVER is 8-9 in La Salle games this season
Dayton vs. La Salle how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Dayton record: 15-2 (5-0 A-10)
- La Salle record: 10-8 (1-4 A-10)
Dayton vs. La Salle key players to watch
Dayton
Javon Bennett: Dayton already has one of the most electric offenses in the country and Bennett, a sophomore guard, is typically the key facilitator. Bennett averages a team-high 3.9 assists per game but is coming off his best shooting performance, going 8-of-9 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers for 22 points in the win over Rhode Island. Bennett scored just 21 points in the previous four games combined and averages 8.2 per game this season.
La Salle
Daeshon Shepherd: Shepherd is one of four double-digit scorers (10.2 points per game) for the Explorers this season but is also the team’s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per night. The junior guard has not played well in conference play, though, shooting under 45% in all five games. Over La Salle’s three-game losing streak, Shepherd is just 7-of-28 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.
Dayton vs. La Salle prediction and pick
Dayton’s only road win over La Salle in the last 13 years came in 2020 when the Flyers were cruising toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Dayton has had its best team since then and shouldn’t have a problem getting margin on the road Tuesday night.
Dayton’s offense is No. 12 in efficiency, per KenPom, and faces a La Salle defense that is ranked No. 285 and is No. 200 or worse in nearly every major metric. Most importantly, La Salle is No. 316 in defending the 3-point shot and Dayton pours in triples at 40.8%, the fourth-best percentage in the country. Dayton has four players with at least 20 treys this season, led by guard Koby Brea, who is shooting 49.5% from deep this season.
Dayton’s defense is ranked No. 80, though the Flyers are No. 46 in effective field goal percentage and No. 40 on defending shots from inside the arc. La Salle’s offense ranked No. 175 in efficiency, has scored 65 points or less in four of its five conference games. The Explorers are shooting just 37.4% from the floor and 26.3% from beyond the arc over its three-game losing streak and Dayton should pull away on Tuesday. Back to the Flyers.
