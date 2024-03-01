Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1 (Ride with the Ramblers' defense)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Dayton-Loyola Chicago.
No. 21 Dayton returned home with a vengeance after suffering its third conference loss of the season, pulling away from Davidson on Tuesday, 80-66. The Flyers now hit the road Friday in a gargantuan matchup against Loyola Chicago in a battle between two teams tied for second place in the A-10.
Dayton has lost three of its last four road games. Can they turn the tide against the Ramblers? Loyola Chicago had a seven-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s road loss to St. Bonaventure. They’ll look for an upset against a ranked team as a small home underdog in a game trending toward pick ‘em. Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s A-10 action with a best bet.
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread and Total
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends
- Dayton is 14-12-1 ATS this season
- Loyola Chicago is 15-12 ATS this season
- Dayton is 11-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- Loyola Chicago is 5-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 15-11-1 in Dayton games this season
- The OVER is 12-15 in Loyola Chicago games this season
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 1
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gentile Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ESPN+
- Dayton record: 22-5 (12-3 A-10)
- Loyola Chicago record: 20-8 (12-3 A-10)
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Key Players to Watch
Dayton
Koby Brea: In 27 minutes off the bench, Brea, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, poured in 17 points with a 5-of-9 performance from beyond the arc. Dayton is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation and Brea is hitting at an absurd 49.1% from the perimeter. Dayton is 12-2 this season when Brea scores in double figures.
Loyola Chicago
Braden Norris: Speaking of 3-point shooting, Norris knocked down three treys in Loyola Chicago’s loss to St. Bonaventure on a night where the Ramblers shot just 38.2% from the field and missed nine free throws. Norris is averaging 8.7 points per game but is one of two starters (Desmond Watson) for the Ramblers shooting over 40% from deep.
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick
Can Loyola-Chicago contain Dayton’s high-flying offense? The short answer – yes.
Dayton is one of the best shooting teams in the nation, ranking No. 12 in effective field goal percentage, No. 47 from inside the arc and No. 7 outside of it. Loyola-Chicago, though, excels at getting misses. The Ramblers are No. 2 in the A-10 in opposing field goal percentage (39.8%) and are No. 23 in effective field goal percentage and No. 4 at defending from inside the arc. The Ramblers could get hurt against Dayton’s deep attempts, though, as they rank No. 224 in defending triples.
If Dayton can’t connect on its attempts, they shouldn’t get many second-chance opportunities with the Flyers ranking No. 239 in offensive rebounding percentage and Loyola-Chicago ranking No. 28 in defensive rebounding.
Loyola-Chicago’s defense has held four consecutive home opponents to 63 points or less and Dayton has not traveled well, losing three of its last four road games. The Ramblers are in a great bounce-back spot after struggling on the defensive end against St. Bonaventure. They get back on track on the defensive side of things with home-court advantage Friday night. Loyola-Chicago can force another poor shooting performance and Dayton’s slow style of play (No. 349 in tempo) forces them under their team total.
