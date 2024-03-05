Dayton vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Back the Flyers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Dayton-Saint Louis.
Can Dayton figure out its road woes? The Flyers have lost their last three road games. They’ve all been by five points or less, but they are costly defeats nonetheless and Dayton is now clinging to the final spot in the AP Top 25 poll with March Madness right around the corner. No. 25 Dayton is laying a big number away from home again Tuesday night against Saint Louis.
Saint Louis won just two of its first 13 Atlantic-10 games, but have won two of its last three games. Can the Billikens hang within a big number Tuesday night? Here’s the betting breakdown for Tuesday’s tilt with a best bet.
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread and Total
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends
- Dayton is 14-13-1 ATS this season
- Saint Louis 11-17 ATS this season
- Dayton is 11-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- Saint Louis is 9-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 16-11-1 in Dayton games this season
- The OVER is 17-11 in Saint Louis games this season
Dayton vs. Saint Louis How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Dayton record: 22-6 (12-4 A-10)
- Saint Louis record: 11-18 (4-12 A-10)
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Key Players to Watch
Dayton
Koby Brea: The 6-foot-6 junior guard is one of the best 3-point shooters in the nation, pouring triples at a 48.8% rate. Brea is averaging 10.2 points per game and Dayton is 12-2 this season when Brea scores in double figures. In the last three away games, Dayton is 0-3 and Brea has combined for just 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting.
Saint Louis
Sincere Parker: The 6-foot-3 junior guard has missed nearly half the games this season but is healthy now and had a recent string of three consecutive games with over 30 points. Parker played in Saint Louis’ 94-91 win over Rhode Island on Saturday, scoring 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Parker averages 15.9 points per game and is shooting nearly 50% from the field.
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Prediction and Pick
Dayton has averaged just 62 points per game over its last three road games. What’s the fix? The Saint Louis defense. The Billikens are No. 344 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and is in bottom-3 in the A-10 in nearly every major defensive metric.
Saint Louis ranks No. 334 in effective field goal percentage and struggles mightily to defend the perimeter at No. 306 against 3-point shots. Dayton is the No. 6 three-point shooting team in the nation. Given the Flyers’ glacier-like tempo, they rely heavily on offensive effectiveness to get past opponents with the lack of possessions. Dayton will be at its most effective against a Saint Louis defense that has allowed 80-plus points in seven straight games.
With Parker back in the lineup, Saint Louis’ offense has the firepower to put up points. Parker and Gibson Jimerson combine for 30.9 points per night. However, Dayton’s defense is No. 1 in the A-10 in effective field goal percentage. Dayton has shown the ability to bounce back following a defeat. After its previous three losses, the Flyers gave up just 62 points per game in their next three games, all victories. The desperate Flyers bounce back in a big way Tuesday night.
