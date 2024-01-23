Deebo Samuel's Injury Could be Disaster for 49ers Bets
The 49ers have struggled without Deebo Samuel throughout the past few years
The San Francisco 49ers managed to squeak by the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round despite losing Deebo Samuel to an injury in the first half of the game.
Ahead of the NFC Championship against the Lions, Deebo is officially listed as "Questionable" and reports have indicated that he's around "50/50" to play on Sunday night.
If you're a fan of the 49ers, or if you're betting on them like I am, you should be hoping and praying that he's active because San Francisco's record without him in the lineup is bleak, to say the least.
49ers Record Without Deebo Samuel
The 49ers are 8-9 straight up and 7-10 against the spread when Samuel is out of the lineup.
That mark gets worse when you just focus in on this season. The 49ers lost outright to both the Minnesota Vikings (22-17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (31-17) when Deebo was out with an injury. Not only did they lose those two games, but they hadn't scored fewer than 17 points in any other game this season.
So it's suffice to say that if Samuel can't go on Sunday, the 49ers might be in big trouble.
San Francisco is set as a 7-point favorite to the Lions on Sunday. That line may drop if it is officially announced that Samuel will be sidelined for the game.
