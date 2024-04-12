Denver vs. Boston College Odds and Prediction for Frozen Four Final
Breaking down the odds and best bet to place for the Frozen Four Final
No team has won more NCAA Hockey National Championships than Denver, sitting tied with Michigan with nine in their history. They now have the chance to hold the solo record if they can beat Boston College in the National Championship Game this Sunday.
Boston College is aiming for its sixth National Championship and its first since 2012.
The Eagles took down Michigan in the national semifinals and Denver bested Boston University in overtime.
These two teams faced-off once already this season with Denver taking the 4-3 win back on October 21.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Denver vs. Boston College odds and total for Frozen Four Final
Odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
Moneyline:
- Denver +220
- Boston College -298
Puck line:
- Denver +1.5 (-115)
- Boston College -1.5 (-115)
Total:
- 6 (Over +100/Under -130)
Denver vs. Boston College how to watch
- Date: Saturday, April 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Denver Record: 31-9-3
- Boston College Record: 34-5-1
Denver vs. Boston College prediction and pick
Despite Denver winning the early-season matchup between these two teams, Boston College is a big time favorite in this game for a good reason. The Eagles are too stacked with the likes of Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Leonard for Denver to put up much of a challenge. Denver gives up 2.79 goals per game, the 25th most in the country.
That's why instead of laying the big number on Boston College, I'm going to look to the total instead and take the OVER.
The Prioneers' defense leaves a lot to be desired, but they can certainly find the back of the net offensively. In fact, they're the only team in the country that averages more goals per game than Boston College at 4.65. The Eagles are right behind them, averaging 4.58 goals per contest.
With these two teams being the two-highest scoring teams in the country, I'm surprised we can get plus-money on the OVER 6.0, so that's exactly how I'm going to bet it.
Prediction: Boston College (-298) and OVER 6 (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!