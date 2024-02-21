DePaul vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21
Breaking down the odds, spread, betting trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Wednesday night's Big East action between Marquette and DePaul.
To say DePaul's season has been a disaster is putting it lightly. The Blue Demons are 3-22 overall and 0-14 in Big East play. Their suffering is likely to continue tonight when they take on the No. 7 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles.
It's rate to see a spread of 20+ in a game between two power conference teams, but that's exactly what we're seeing tonight.
Let's dive into everything we need to know to bet on the game, including my best bet.
DePaul vs. Marquette odds, spread, and total
DePaul vs. Marquette betting trends
- DePaul is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- DePaul has lost 20-straight road games
- DePaul is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games vs. Marquette
- Marquette is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- Marquette is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 home games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these teams
DePaul vs. Marquette how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- DePaul record: 3-22 (0-14 in Big East)
- Marquette record: 19-6 (10-4 in Big East)
DePaul vs. Marquette key players to watch
DePaul
Elijah Fisher: DePaul would be smart to try to get the ball in Elijah Fisher's hands as much as possible. He's the best shooter on the team, sporting a field goal percentage of 52%, yet he's averaging only 9.6 points per game. Let Elijah Fisher cook.
Marquette
David Joplin: If Marquette gets hot from three tonight, the Golden Eagles are going to cover this massive spread against the Blue Demons. The man who can help make that happen is David Joplin, who is hitting his 3s at a rate of 40%.
DePaul vs. Marquette prediction and pick
Laying 25.5 points on any college basketball team is a scary proposition, but it's warranted in this game. It shouldn't surprise you, but DePaul ranks close to the bottom in Division 1 basketball in virtually every single statistic.
But, it has to be more than just one team being terrible if you want to lay this many points on a team. It's also about the stylistic matchup and there are two areas where Marquette can completely dominate this game.
One of which is DePaul's turnover issues. The Blue Demons rank 318th in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 19.2% of their possessions. Now, they have to hit the road to take on a Marquette team that forces turnovers at a rate of 21.7%, the 14th highest rate in the country. DePaul is going to struggle to get shots off, let alone score.
The second of the two areas that Marquette can dominate in is the perimeter. The Golden Eagles rely on the three point shot and they'll be able to score at will against a DePaul team that's 341st in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to hit 37% of their 3-point shots against them.
I'll back Marquette to cover this huge spread.
