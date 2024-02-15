Derrick Henry next team odds (Ravens set as top destination)
Now that the Super Bowl is in the books, the next big thing we NFL fans have to look forward to is March 13, which will mark the start of the free agency period.
One of the biggest names in free agency this year is Titans' running back, Derrick Henry, who said his goodbye to Tennessee fans in his last regular season game this past season. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year won't be returning to the Titans in 2024.
So, where will he enter up? Let's take a look.
Derrick Henry Next Team Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook has set the betting market for Henry's next team as the following:
- Ravens +200
- Eagles +400
- Cowboys +550
- Texans +750
- Chargers +1000
- Packers +1000
- Titans +1000
- Vikings +1200
- Dolphins +2500
- Raiders +2500
- Chiefs +2500
- Bengals +2500
- Bears +2500
- Bills +2500
- Giants +5000
The Ravens are set as the betting favorites at +200 odds. Their backfield has been cursed with injuries over the past handful of seasons and while they have a plethora of names to plug in at the position including J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, there is a history of them signing aging running backs including Dalvin Cook last year.
The Eagles could be an interesting option after their running game sputtered out last season. The Cowboys are in a similar spot after not getting the production they were hoping for from Tony Pollard this past season.
My best bet on the board would be for him to stay in the AFC South and sign with the Texans. While the Texans' passing game was electric with CJ Stroud last season, they were 29th in the league in yards per carry, averaging just 3.7 yards per rush. Adding Henry to their team could give their running attack some more teeth in 2024.
The Titans are still in the mix to re-sign Henry, according to the odds, but I likely wouldn't bet it at +1000 odds.
The biggest question mark is how much money these teams are going to be willing to offer Henry. The market for running backs hasn't been great the past few seasons, especially for aging backs like Henry. After averaging 5.4 yards per carry and being named the offensive player of the year in 2020, he hasn't averaged more than 4.4 yards per carry in the past three seasons and averaged just 4.2 yards per rush in 2023.
With that being said, his resume is too strong for him to not sign somewhere.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
