Detroit Lions' Super Bowl Odds in 2024 Season Are Historically High
What a time to be a fan of the Detroit Lions! After decades of being the laughing stock of the NFL, the Lions are now being looked at as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after being just a few plays away from winning the NFC last season.
Now that we're deep into the offseason, let's take a look at their chances for the upcoming 2024 campaign.
Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lions +1200
According to Ben Fawkes, the +1200 odds on the Lions to win the Super Bowl is their best odds to win the big game since at least 1977.
At +1200 odds, the Lions have a 7.69% chance of winning Super Bowl 59. If you were to place a $100 bet on them to lift the Lombardi Trophy, you'd win a profit of $1,200 if they're able to pull it off.
Not only were the Lions on the cusp of a Super Bowl berth last season, but they've had a great offseason to build on that momentum. They extended their best offensive players in Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell.
Detroit's defense was the weak point last season, but the team took steps to fix that problem.
The Lions signed Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader on the defensive line. Further, the organization also improved their secondary by trading for Carlton Davis and signing Amik Robertson. Finally, they drafted one of the best cornerback prospects in Terrion Arnold with the N0. 24 overall pick.
The sky is the limit for the Lions this coming season and fans should be ecstatic about how this roster looks ahead of opening kickoff.
