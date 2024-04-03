Devils vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, April 3 (Back the Blueshirts)
The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are set to face off in an exciting April battle in the Eastern Conference.
The calendar has flipped to April and the chase for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is now in full force. On the slate Wednesday, we have an exciting battle lined up between the two teams that met last season in the first round, the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.
This nationally televised contest features two teams headed in different directions with under two weeks to go in the season. The Rangers are chasing the Metropolitan division and the President’s trophy. As for the Devils, they are hoping to make a miraculous run into the playoffs, but are held back in the standings right now with time running out. Here’s how to play Wednesday’s edition of this rivalry at the Mecca.
Devils vs. Rangers odds and total
Devils vs. Rangers Betting Trends
- Rangers are 39-36 ATS this season
- Devils have gone OVER in 5 of previous 10 games
- Rangers are 17-19 ATS at Madison Square Garden
- Devils are 26-49 ATS this season
- Rangers are 1-4 ATS in their previous 5 games as a favorite
Devils vs. Rangers: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 3rd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): TNT, MAX
- Devils Record: 36-35-4
- Rangers Record: 50-21-4
Devils vs. Rangers Key Players To Watch
Devils
Nico Hischier: A quick spurt of six points in his previous three games puts Nico Hischier on the radar in this contest. The seventh-year center from Switzerland is putting together another complete season for the men in red with 24 goals and 37 assists to this point. In fact, looking at his previous history against the Rangers at MSG, Hischier has recorded a point in his previous eight games at the Garden, dating back to the 2021-22 season.
Rangers
Artemi Panarin: The career year rolls on for Artemi Panarin as he is putting up some incredulous numbers for a Rangers team that is raking in all the benefits from his 2023-24 offensive production. With 108 points on the season, he is solidifying his position on the top line of this offense. His 44 goals on the year places him in 6th amongst all NHL players. He’s on the outside of the Hart trophy conversation, but still a must-watch.
Devils vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Nothing is coming easy for the Rangers with the Metro race being as intense as ever. Carolina remains just three points behind them with seven games to play. After Monday’s home loss to Pittsburgh, the pressure is beginning to build for New York to be able to close out a division lead they have held for much of the season.
I’m still going to side with the Rangers to win this contest. I expect them to come out firing off a loss, especially if they get on the power play. This team is ranked 4th in power play percentage on the season (25.7 percent) and will hurt you on the man advantage the most. The Rangers also dominate when they’re on home ice, boasting a 26-10 record this year. They have also outscored the Devils 13-5 in their previous three matchups this season. Looking at the previous track records, Vincent Trocheck has been playing solid hockey as of late. Prior to Monday’s loss, he recorded a six-game point streak with a goal and 10 assists.
As for the Devils, they are near dead last in save percentage at 31st (.885), which is pretty abysmal. They have really struggled defensively as of late. In four of their previous five games, their opponents have scored 19 goals across games against the Senators, Maple Leafs, Sabres and Penguins. They sit six points behind a wild card spot and need a lot of help from other teams coming down the stretch. They edge the Rangers in faceoffs, 5th in the league with a 53.7 percent win rate. It is going to be crucial for them to win faceoffs and force early offensive zone pressure on a deep Rangers defensive unit. It will be interesting to see if Hischier can get involved and continue what is an epic point streak at the Garden.
I am a firm believer of bounce-back games and it feels like this is a perfect opportunity for the Rangers to do just that. They notched some excellent road wins against the Avalanche and Coyotes prior to their loss against the Penguins. Back them to regain their form that has been present all season against a reeling Devils team. I’d consider laying the 1.5 goals with the puck line but play it safe just by taking the moneyline.
Pick: New York Rangers -184
