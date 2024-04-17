Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Prediction, Pick and Odds
The best prop bet to take for the WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20
By Jaren Kawada
After years of building up their rivalry and several amateur bouts between them, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will meet in the ring on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight title.
Haney (31-0) previously held the title of the unified lightweight champion but moved up to the 140-pound division in December 2023. With a one-sided decision win over Regis Prograis, Haney became a two-division champion.
Garcia (24-1) has never been a world champion but is one of the most popular boxers due to his presence on social media. Since suffering his first career loss in a pay-per-view headliner against Gervonta Davis in April 2023, Garcia bounced back with a knockout win over Oscar Duarte the week before Haney became the WBC super lightweight champion.
Given everything that the 25-year-old has done on social media in the past two months, it is hard to tell what version of Garcia is going to show up on April 20. From divorcing his wife on the day of their child's birth to apparently faking his death and now claiming he is going to try to murder Haney in the ring, Garcia has been all over the place and displaying potential mental instability that has caused fans to call for this fight to be postponed.
Nevertheless, the two old rivals will meet as scheduled on Saturday night in the Barclays Center, broadcasted on DAZN pay-per-view.
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia odds and round total
- Devin Haney -1100
- Ryan Garcia +650
- Rounds: 10.5 (OVER -210/UNDER +166)
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia best bet
Even assuming the best version of Garcia shows up in this fight it is still a very tough matchup against the undefeated champion. Haney and Garcia did go 3-3 against each other as amateurs but while both are significantly improved fighters since then, Haney has appeared to have taken the bigger leaps.
Although Garcia will be making his super lightweight debut, size should not be a factor with both fighters spending the bulk of their careers as lightweights. Garcia's biggest advantage will be his elite hand speed but in his 25-fight career, the internet sensation has continuously been plagued by his lack of defense.
Now, with the level of trash talk that has occurred between the two, I fully expect Garcia to push the pace from the opening bell. Garcia has always been an action fighter and against a technician like Haney, he cannot afford to stay at range.
Garcia has just one career loss to Gervonta Davis last year but in each of the two biggest fights of his career, he has been knocked down. Garcia was first floored by Luke Campbell in 2021 in a close-quarter exchange where he left his chin open for an overhand.
Now entering his ninth world title fight, Haney has accrued much more high-level experience than Garcia and dominated all but one of the high-profile bouts he has been a part of. Expect Haney to be the more measured and clean fighter who will capitalize on one of the many openings Garcia will give him.
Haney enters his first WBC super lightweight title defense bout having won eight straight by decision but will come into this fight with a vengeance after Garcia called him a "fake Muslim" for not fasting during Ramadan. At plus money, bet on Haney to find the shot in the latter rounds with the best price as of Wednesday morning on Fanduel.
Prediction: Haney by TKO in round 10
Best bet: Ryan Garcia to be knocked down (+144)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.