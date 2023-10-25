Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series prediction and series score
Here's why the Rangers are the favorite to win the 2023 World Series over the Diamondbacks.
By Jovan Alford
The 2023 World Series is all set as the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 on Friday night.
Arizona overcame a 2-0 series deficit against the Philadelphia Phillies and won four out of the next five games to win the NLCS in seven games. Meanwhile, Texas lost three straight games at home in the ALCS against the Astros after jumping out to a quick 2-0 series lead. However, the Rangers got it done on the road, winning Games 6 and 7 in Houston.
Below, we’ll break down this year’s edition of the Fall Classic, providing our prediction on who will win it and how many games this series will go.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Prediction
This year’s Fall Classic will get underway on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The Rangers are heavy favorites going into the series despite not having much success at home in the ALCS, losing all three games by an average of 3.6 runs per game.
This postseason, Texas is 1-3 at home but it was 50-31 during the regular season. For the Rangers to win Games 1 and 2 at Globe Life Field, they will need pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery to keep up their dominance on the mound. Eovaldi has been excellent in this year’s playoffs, sporting a 2.42 ERA in four starts. He’s only allowed seven earned runs and struck out 28 batters in 26 innings of work.
Meanwhile, Montgomery hasn’t been too shabby either, rocking a 2.16 ERA in five games (four starts) for the Rangers. The southpaw has only allowed two home runs and six earned in 25 innings pitched. If those two veterans continue to bring their A-game, they could slow down the Diamondbacks’ offense, which can hit for average and power.
As for the Diamondbacks, they have two outstanding starting pitchers themselves – Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Between the two starters, Kelly has had the better postseason (2.65 ERA, 19 strikeouts in 17 innings), but don’t sleep on Gallen (5.24 ERA, 22.1 innings pitched), who is a Cy Young candidate and can navigate through this Rangers’ lineup. However, the key for Gallen is to stay away from that big inning, which is hard when you have to face Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see each team win one game in Texas before the series heads to Arizona, where the Diamondbacks are 3-1 in the postseason. Arizona will likely give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt, who shined in the NLDS and NLCS, in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Rangers will hope that Max Scherzer can turn back the clock against a Diamondbacks lineup that has two players at the top of the batting order (Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll) who are heating up at the right time.
Overall, this will be an exciting World Series between two teams that almost mirror each other in starting pitching and offense. The Diamondbacks will push this Rangers’ team throughout the Fall Classic as their bullpen is good with Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald.
However, Texas’ offense will ultimately be a deciding factor in this seven-game series, as I don’t believe Arizona’s pitchers will be able to pitch around Garcia and Seager as they did with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the NLCS.
Best Bet: Rangers to win World Series -174
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Correct Series Score
Based on how this series could play out with the pitching matchups and offense, I believe that the Rangers will win the World Series in six games (+390), which is the odds-on favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Rangers struggled noticeably at home in the ALCS, but they’ve shown that they can go on the road and win. If they do go with Scherzer in Game 3, I don’t think the bright lights and big stage of the World Series will phase him.
The Rangers’ bullpen is shaky at the backend with Aroldis Chapman and Jose LeClerc. But they have the depth to do a bullpen game if necessary and can go toe-to-toe offensively with Marte, Carroll, and Gabriel Moreno.
Best Bet: Rangers to win series 4-2 (+390)
