Is DK Metcalf playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 7)
The latest injury update for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
By Peter Dewey
UPDATE: Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is a true game-time decision in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals due to a rib injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Metcalf has not missed a game this season because of his rib, but it appears he’ll need to get through a pre-game workout before a final decision is made on his status.
If he misses this game, Tyler Lockett would become the No. 1 option for the Seahawks in the passing game.
DK Metcalf injury status for Week 7 game vs. Arizona Cardinals
Metcalf is listed as questionable for Week 7 against Arizona, but he’s a game-time decision.
Best Tyler Lockett prop bet for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
Tyler Lockett OVER 57.5 receiving yards
Even if Metcalf plays, it’s hard to see him taking on a full workload if he’s this up in the air for Week 7.
That could mean a major role for Lockett, who picked up 94 receiving yards in his last game on six receptions.
While Lockett has only cleared this line two times this season, he’s put up 54 or more receiving yards on three occasions, and that comes with Metcalf playing a major role.
I think Lockett is worth a shot to light up a suspect Arizona secondary.
No matter how you plan on betting on this game, DraftKings Sportsbook can make you a winner. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets!
DK Metcalf injury history
Metcalf has been incredibly durable in his NFL career, never missing a game for the Seahawks.
He dealt with a foot injury in 2021 that bothered him throughout the season, but it did not cost him any games. He’s also battled through his rib injury in the 2023 season, playing in every game.
When is DK Metcalf coming back?
Metcalf has been dealing with a rib issue all season long, but he has played through it. He could do that again in Week 7.
Seattle Seahawks next 5 opponents
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 19
- San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23
Seattle Seahawks injury report
- Evan Brown – questionable
- DK Metcalf – questionable
- Zach Charbonnet – questionable
- Jake Curhan – questionable
- Phil Haynes – questionable
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Budda Baker – questionable
- Kei'Trel Clark – questionable
- Antonio Hamilton – out
- Kyler Murray – out
- Zach Pascal – questionable
- Kevin Strong – questionable
- Jalen Thompson – out
- Elijah Wilkinson – out
- Josh Woods – questionable
- Garrett Williams – questionable
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.