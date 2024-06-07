Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, June 7
It’s just the beginning of June, but Friday in the MLB marks a potential World Series preview. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees clash in one of the most anticipated series of the season.
This comes at a perfect time in the season as we work our way toward the middle of the league calendar.
The Yankees have been scorching hot and a league best 45-19, while the Dodgers are at a solid 39-25 mark, but have yet to kick into high gear. Coming in, New York swept Minnesota at home and Los Angeles dropped two of three out in Pittsburgh.
Here’s how to play this blockbuster beginning Friday night in the Bronx.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
- Yankees +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -142
- Yankees: +120
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Trends
- Yankees have won eight consecutive games
- Dodgers are 17-13 on the road this season
- Yankees are averaging 6.5 runs per game during winning streak
- Dodgers are 17-11 as a road favorite this season
Dodgers vs. Yankees: How To Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Game Time: 7:05 PM
- Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): APPLE TV+, SPORTSNET LA, YES NETWORK
- Dodgers Record: 39-25
- Yankees Record: 45-19
Dodgers vs. Yankees Key Players To Watch
Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: It’s always a treat to see Shohei Ohtani. In his last trip to Yankee Stadium in April 2023 with the Angels, he really struggled and went 1-for-10 with a home run and two RBI across the three-game series. For his career against the Yankees, Ohtani has fared better, a .218 average with nine homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored across 23 games. Yankee Stadium has short porches in left and right, so it’s always going to be home run friendly for a player with his power.
Yankees
Aaron Judge: The slugger takes on the Dodgers this weekend coming off his all-time month of May. Part of a balanced offensive attack, it will be very interesting to see how the pitching staff will navigate through his at-bats. The last time the Yankees played the Dodgers in 2023, Judge went 1-for-7 with a run scored, a home run and an RBI. It was a series that got cut short for him as he injured his toe in the outfield gates at Dodger Stadium. His .280 career average is encouraging news as he gets ready for another set tonight.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees own the best record in baseball currently at 45-19. They are on a seven game winning streak and have yet to show any signs of breaking.
They will potentially be without Juan Soto to start this series after he left Thursday’s game against the Twins with left forearm discomfort. Manager Aaron Boone has said that he has been dealing with it for about a week and Soto will undergo imaging. In his last 18 games, Soto was playing extremely well with a .365 average, eight homers, 19 RBI and 16 walks.
Cody Poteet is taking the hill on Friday in the Bronx for the Yankees. The former Miami Marlin signed a one-year deal with the team this season. He’s 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 10 strikeouts in two starts.
This is a big moment for the 29-year old right hander who has tossed 11 total innings in 2024. The Yankees rotation has been strong and being able to slot in Poteet against this high octane Dodgers offense is a great benefit to have. This will be a challenge unlike any other.
The Dodgers enter the Bronx on the heels of a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the eyes of the world being on them night in and out with their uber-talented roster, 39-25 is a solid record, but perhaps a touch below where this team should be.
They have four players in the top 20 of league batting average, Shohei Ohtani (.318, 3rd), Mookie Betts (.312, 8th), Will Smith (.299, 15th) and Freddie Freeman (.294, 18th). From top to bottom, this lineup is frightening much like the Yankees as balance and power is the defining trait.
On the mound, a man who the Yankees heavily pursued in the offseason but could not close the deal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year old from Japan is off to a consistent opening to his Major League rookie year, 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 76 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP. Yamamoto has been tossing a lot of innings lately, 37 to be exact, across his past six starts.
He is coming off a one run outing on Saturday against Colorado with seven strikeouts.
It feels like this is the point where the Yankees finally drop a game to open the weekend. The pitching matchup certainly favors the Dodgers in this spot and they can attack with their star-studded lineup.
They exploded with 11 runs and 14 hits in Pittsburgh on Thursday. When this Dodgers team gets going, they are hard to stop. Two nationally televised games on Saturday and Sunday headline what should be an epic weekend of baseball from the heart of the Bronx. Back the Dodgers to open things up.
Pick: Dodgers To WIN (-142)
Note: Game odds are subject to change.