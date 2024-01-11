Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds Movement: Spread Shifts Drastically in Kansas City's Favor
The spread for the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Wild Card Weekend has shifted in Kansas City's favor.
By Peter Dewey
There has been some massive line movement in the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Miami Dolphins on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
After opening as a 3.5-point favorite, the Chiefs have already climbed to 4.5-point favorites in this game. The majority of the money at BetMGM is on the Chiefs to cover the spread.
It makes sense that bettors are leaning towards the Chiefs, as the team already beat the Dolphins this season, and Miami is dealing with a ton of injuries. Miami comes into this game down Bradley Chubb, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, and Cam Goode on defense. The team is also expected to be without star cornerback Xavien Howard.
The weather is also going to be a factor in Kansas City, as it's expected to be extremely cold, a bad sign for the Dolphins -- based on their franchise history.
However, it is worth noting that the Dolphins were covered in a cold-weather game in Buffalo last season, although they still lost the game outright.
Here's a look at the latest odds for Dolphins-Chiefs:
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Patrick Mahomes is 10-2 straight up at home in his NFL playoff career, and he's gone 4-3 against the spread when favored by 3.5 or more points in the postseason.
The cold weather doesn't seem to bother Mahomes, as he's 4-1 ATS when the temperature is below 32 degrees.
Kansas City is going to lean on its defense -- No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed per game -- to win this game, as the offense has scored more than 30 points just three times in the 2023 season.
It'll be interesting to see if the late-line movement gives the Dolphins a chance to steal a cover this week.
Whether you decide to bet on the Chiefs or Dolphins, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook on Wild Card Weekend.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.