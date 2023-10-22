Dolphins vs. Eagles Same-Game Parlay for Week 7 Sunday Night Football
Breaking down a same-game parlay to bet in primetime for the Eagles-Dolphins matchup!
The Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football is a potential Super Bowl preview as the Miami Dolphins head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a battle of 5-1 teams.
One of my favorite things to do for prime time games, especially those as exciting as this one, is to sprinkle on a same-game parlay. So, I'm going to break down my favorite parlay for you in this article.
Remember, parlays are much more difficult to win compared to a normal bet, so you may want to wager less than you would on a normal bet.
Same Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Eagles
- Eagles moneyline
- Alternate total OVER 57.5
- D'Andre Swift Anytime TD
- Jalen Hurts OVER 262.5 passing yards
- Tua Tagovailoa OVER 279.5 passing yards
Eagles moneyline
Instead of laying the points on the Eagles, I'm just going to take their moneyline. Based on the betting market, the Eagles are the team to back in this game. Earlier this week, they were 2-point favorites but that spread has moved to the key number of -3. With that being said, I don't want to risk the parlay on a 3-point spread so I'll just take the Eagles on the moneyline.
Alternate total OVER 57.5
A lot of the time I'll do something similar to what I did with the spread where I'll buy a few points to make the total easier to hit. In this spot, I'm instead going to sell a few points and take a higher OVER than the posted number to add in some extra "oomph" to this parlay.
I truly think this is going to be a high-scoring game. Both defensive have struggled at times this season and I think that's going to lead to an offensive shootout.
D'Andre Swift Anytime TD
Not enough people are talking about how good of a season D'Andre Swift is having. Not only is he averaging 5.3 yards per carry, but he's also contributing in the passing game having racked up 115 yards through the air. To top it all off, he's found the end zone three times. I think he will find the end zone for a fourth time on Sunday night.
Jalen Hurts OVER 262.5 passing yards
I'm finishing off this parlay with two straight-forward bets. We're taking the OVER on both quarterbacks' passing yards total. The weak spot for both defenses is their secondary.
For the Dolphins defense, they allow 6.6 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 19th in the NFL. Hurts is going to have a field day throwing against this unit.
Tua Tagovailoa OVER 279.5 passing yards
It goes without saying the Dolphins are on a historic pace, offensively. Tua Tagovailoa is the betting favorite to win NFL MVP and for good reason, averaging a blistering 312.7 passing yards per game and 9.8 yards per throw
The Eagles secondary has had moments of weakness this season and they can't afford that tonight against the Dolphins. Win or lose, Tua will be racking up the yards tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
