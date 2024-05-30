Don't Bet the Timberwolves to Win the West or NBA Finals at Current Odds
By Peter Dewey
Can the Minnesota Timberwolves make history in the Western Conference Finals?
Trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-0 through three games, the Wolves stole Game 4 on the road as an underdog to keep their season alive.
However, history is against them.
No team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA playoffs (0-155), but for some reason, the Wolves have pretty favorable odds to do so.
The odds of +460 mean that there is an implied probability of 17.86 percent (!!) that Minnesota would win the series. Even though the Wolves have won just one game, their NBA Finals odds have soared, going from +3000 before Game 4 to +1300 ahead of Game 5.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Celtics: -225
- Mavericks: +230
- Timberwolves: +1300
Timberwolves Odds to Win Western Conference Are Shocking
The Wolves are now down to +425 to win the Western Conference (an implied probability of 19.05 percent) even though they went down 3-0 in the series against Dallas.
Yes, the Wolves could potentially play two games at home if they push this series to seven, but let's not forget that they are 1-4 in their last four home playoff games and 0-2 in this series!
Since no team in 155 tries has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit, the Wolves having nearly a 20 percent chance to do so -- according to the odds -- is insane. While it may be tempting to bet on Minnesota, you simply aren't getting the bang for your buck at this price for something that is an extreme longshot.
We've never seen it done, and I'd much prefer to hold out at least another game rather than sink a wager at +425 odds before Game 5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.