DP World Tour Odds and Picks: Soudal Open (Best Bets to Win)
With a non-signature event scheduled for the PGA Tour and a week off in the LPGA, it's time to take a look at the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour.
This week, they head to Belgium for the Soudal Open, set to be hosted at Rinkven International Golf and Country Club.
In this article, I'm going to dive into the odds to win the event as well as my top two picks to win it.
Soudal Open Odds
The top 10 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Adrian Otaegui +1800
- Jordan Smith +2000
- Thomas Pieters +2000
- Yannik Paul +2000
- Bernd Wiesberger +2500
- Richard Mansell +2800
- Alex Fitzpatrick +3300
- Thriston Lawrence +3300
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000
- Antoine Rozner +4000
DP World Tour Picks and Best Bets for Soudal Open
Adrian Otaegui +1800
It's a chalky pick, but for good reason. Not only did he win the last DP World Tour event he played in, the Volvo China Open, but he's the most accurate driver of the golf ball on the DP World Tour which is the biggest key metric at Rinkven International Golf and Country Club. He also won this event back in 2018 and has finished 15th here the last two years.
Great form, fantastic course history, and a perfect course fit. It makes too much sense to not take the favorite at 18-1.
Joel Girrbach +6000
Joel Girrbach has played some fantastic golf lately, going T13, T18, and T3 in his last three events. Not only is his game trending in the right direction, but he enters the event ranking third in driving accuracy, which I wrote above is the No. 1 stat to consider this week.
He's also 11th in strokes gained: approach and 24th in greens in regulation. If he can have a good weekend putting, he's going to be in contention on Sunday. He may be the best value bet on the board at +6000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!